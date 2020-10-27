Log in
LEO Pharma : to Highlight New Data in Medical Dermatology at EADV Virtual 2020

10/27/2020 | 07:03am EDT

-- Findings from clinical trials include new or additional insights across psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema --

LEO Pharma A/S today announced that data from across its dermatology portfolio of approved and investigational medicines will be presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), Vienna, Oct. 29-31, 2020. EADV’s 29th Congress will be fully virtual.

Data presented span psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema. The depth of research continues to demonstrate the company’s commitment to discovering and developing innovative solutions in medical dermatology.

“Data that LEO Pharma will present at EADV build upon our commitment to help people with skin diseases around the world,” said Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President, Global Research and Development, LEO Pharma. “We have a legacy of being relentlessly committed to dermatology, and we are accelerating R&D efforts to expand and diversify our portfolio across a range of dermatological indications.”

Full abstracts will be available beginning Oct. 29, 2020.

Data include:

Oral Presentations

Atopic Dermatitis

Title

Presenter

Time

Session No.

Specifically targeting interleukin-13 with tralokinumab improved sleep in two Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials in patients with atopic dermatitis

Jonathan Silverberg

(Washington D.C., United States)

On-demand,

29 Oct.

 

Abstract ID 408

FC08: Free Communications - Atopic dermatitis and Urticaria

 

Impact of targeting interleukin-13 on Staphylococcus aureus colonisation: results from a Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with tralokinumab in adult patients with atopic dermatitis

Amy Paller

(Chicago, United States)

 

 

On-demand,

29 Oct.

 

Abstract ID 1363

FC08: Free Communications - Atopic dermatitis and Urticaria

Chronic Hand Eczema

Title

Presenter

Time

Session No.

The topical pan-JAK inhibitor delgocitinib cream demonstrates dose response in a 16-week phase 2b trial in chronic hand eczema

Margitta Worm

(Berlin, Germany)

15:45 - 16:45,

29 Oct.

Abstract ID 3094

D1T03.4: Late breaking news

e-Posters

Atopic Dermatitis

Title

Authors

Code

Conjunctivitis in tralokinumab-treated adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: pooled results from five clinical trials

Wollenberg A., Beck L.A., de Bruin Weller M., Zachariae R., Olsen C.K., Thyssen J.P.

Abstract ID 1448

e-Poster Number P0216

Tralokinumab provides progressive improvements beyond week 16 in patients with atopic dermatitis with an initial partial response

Simpson E., Thyssen J.P., Flohr C., Katoh N., Papp K., Steffensen L.A., Bang B., Kuznetsova A., Blauvelt A.

Abstract ID 1440

e-Poster Number P0214

 

Safety of specifically targeting interleukin-13 with tralokinumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: pooled analysis of five randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials

Simpson E., Merola J.F., Silverberg J.I., Zachariae R., Olsen C.K., Wollenberg A.

Abstract ID 1464

e-Poster Number P0218

Vaccine antibody responses in tralokinumab-treated adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: results from the 30-week, Phase 2 ECZTRA 5 trial

Merola J.F., Bagel J., Almgren P., Røpke M., Grewal P.

Abstract ID 806

e-Poster Number P0181

Real world evidence of ophthalmology health care resource use in patients with atopic dermatitis in England

Oluwa F., Vilsbøll A.W., Kragh N.

Abstract ID 2780

e-Poster Number

P0272

Psoriasis

Title

Authors

Code

Patients with psoriasis receiving long-term proactive or reactive management with fixed-dose combination Cal/BD foam showed sustained improvement in DLQI, PSI and EQ-5D scores, with significantly greater improvement in the proactive group

Piergiacomo Calzavara-Pinton P., Kircik L., Jalili A., Lors-Danic D., Pink A., Jensen N., Thoning H., Petersen B., Thaci D.

 

Abstract ID 1453

e-Poster number P1347

Patient reported outcomes in remission versus relapse in patients with psoriasis receiving treatment with fixed-dose combination Cal/BD foam from the PSO-LONG trial

Thaci D., Tyring S., De la Cueva P., Gooderham M., Petersen B., Thoning H., Jensen N., Segaert S.

Abstract ID 1722

e-Poster number P1363

Proactive management with twice-weekly topical Cal/BD foam prolongs treatment efficacy versus reactive management in patients with plaque psoriasis

Stein Gold L., Alonso-Llamazares J., Laws P., Perrussel M., Yamauchi P., Thoning H., Toxvaerd C., Sticherling M.

Abstract ID 2178

e-Poster number P1409

Proactive treatment of plaque psoriasis with twice-weekly topical Cal/BD foam is safe in patients undergoing HPA-axis testing

Papp K., Adamski Z., Guenther L., Liljedahl M., Miasik-Pogodzinska A., Holst Mørch M., Tyring S., Werschler W., Lacour J.P.

Abstract ID 2148
e-Poster number P1403

Early detection of response to brodalumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Bing Thio H., Hansen J.B., Ghislain P.D., Iversen L.

Abstract ID 923

e-Poster number P1309

Response to brodalumab in patients with moderate-to- severe plaque psoriasis and metabolic syndrome

Iversen L., Hansen J.B., Ghislain P.D., Bing Thio H.

Abstract ID 91

e-Poster number P1270

Management of moderate-to-severe psoriasis with brodalumab in daily practice conditions – first real- world-evidence (RWE) results from LIBERO trial

von Kiedrowski R., Hinz T., Mauer G., Schwinn A., Timmel A., Hutt H.J., Augustin M.

Abstract ID 909

e-Poster number P1307

Demographics and disease characteristics of patients with psoriasis treated with brodalumab enrolled in the British Association of Dermatologists Biologic and Immunomodulators Interventions Register

Oluwa F., Lange S., Griffith G.

Abstract ID 2340

e-Poster number P0385

Dose adjustment of biologic treatments for moderate- to-severe plaque psoriasis in real-world: A systematic review

Gambardella A., Sohrt A.

Abstract ID 2167

e-Poster number P1406

Sequencing of anti-IL-17 therapies in the treatment of plaque psoriasis - Results of a treatment sequential model

Egeberg A., Sohrt A., Danø A., Notario J.

Abstract ID 2588

e-Poster number P1435

Modelling average cost-per-responder of biological treatments for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in the Netherlands

Egeberg A., Kongerslev R.

Abstract ID 1792

e-Poster number P0382

Improvements across the psoriasis disease continuum with fixed-combination Cal/BD Foam in a Phase 3, double-blind, randomized trial

Leonardi C., Veverka K., Hansen J., Yaloumis M., Stein Gold L.

Abstract ID 143

e-Poster number

P1271

Find additional congress information at eadvvirtualcongress.org/. For more information about LEO Pharma, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About psoriasis

An estimated 125 million people worldwide live with psoriasis.1 It is a common, chronic, immune-mediated, inflammatory disease that primarily involves the skin.2 The most frequently reported symptoms include thickening and scaling of the skin, itching and erythema (superficial reddening of the skin, usually in patches).2

Psoriasis can be a painful, disabling and stigmatising condition with substantial social and psychological impact on a person’s life.2 People with psoriasis, especially those with more severe symptoms, are also at increased risk of developing other serious associated conditions,3 including heart disease4,5,6 and metabolic diseases (a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity).7 Mental health complications, such as depression and anxiety, are also more common in people with psoriasis.8 According to the World Health Organization, the burden of living with psoriasis is underestimated and it urges for action to fight stigma and improve treatment.2

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a common type of eczema that affects up to 5% of adults across the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.9 It is a chronic, relapsing skin disease, characterized by severe itch, dry skin, persistent immune-mediated inflammation, and skin barrier defects.10

AD has a significant, negative impact on patients’ well-being, primarily due to the intense itch which leads to disrupted sleep and other negative consequences.10

About chronic hand eczema

Hand eczema (HE) is a heterogeneous disease with many different causes, and ranges in severity from very mild to severe. Clinically, HE is characterized by lesioned skin on the hands that may be red, patchy, swollen, scaly, cracked, or thickened, with symptoms of itch and pain. HE is considered chronic (CHE) when it lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more per year. Painful fissures and blisters affect a person’s daily life and well-being, and can prevent manual labor, leading to significant economic loss to both individuals and society.11,12

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma A/S is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 6,000 people, serving 92 million patients in 130 countries. In 2019, the company generated net sales of DKK 10,805 million. For more information about LEO Pharma, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

###

1 The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations. Available at: https://ifpa-pso.com/ (Accessed March 2019).

2 World Health Organization (WHO). Global Report on Psoriasis. Available at: http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/10665/204417/1/9789241565189_eng.pdf (Accessed March 2019).

3 Reich K., J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol 2012;26(2):3–11.

4 Gelfand JM, et al. JAMA 2016;296:1735–41.

5 Ahlehoff O, et al. Eur Heart J 2012;33:2054–64.

6 Lowes MA, et al. Ann Rev Immunol 2014;32:227–35.

7 Langan SM, et al. J Invest Dermatol 2012;132(3 Pt 1):556–562.

8 Dalgard F, et al. J Invest Dermatol 2015;135(4):984 –991.

9 Barbarot S, Auziere S et al. Epidemiology of atopic dermatitis in adults: Results from an international survey. Allergy. 2018;73(6):1284-1293. doi: 10.1111/all.13401.

10 Weidinger S, Novak N. Atopic dermatitis. The Lancet. 2016; 387:1109-22.

11 Diepgen TL, Andersen K, Chosidow O, Coenraads PJ, Elsner P, English J, Fartasch M, Gimenez-Arnau A, Nixon R, Sasseville D, Agner T. Guidelines for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of hand eczema - short version. JDDG: Journal der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft. 2015; 13(1): 77-84.

12 Diepgen TL, Agner T, Aberer W, Berth-Jones J, Cambazard F, Elsner P, McFadden J, Coenraads PJ. Management of chronic hand eczema. Contact Dermatitis. 2007; 57: 203-210.

MAT-38856. October 2020.

© Business Wire 2020

