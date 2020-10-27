LEO Pharma : to Highlight New Data in Medical Dermatology at EADV Virtual 2020

-- Findings from clinical trials include new or additional insights across psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema --

LEO Pharma A/S today announced that data from across its dermatology portfolio of approved and investigational medicines will be presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), Vienna, Oct. 29-31, 2020. EADV’s 29th Congress will be fully virtual.

Data presented span psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema. The depth of research continues to demonstrate the company’s commitment to discovering and developing innovative solutions in medical dermatology.

“Data that LEO Pharma will present at EADV build upon our commitment to help people with skin diseases around the world,” said Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President, Global Research and Development, LEO Pharma. “We have a legacy of being relentlessly committed to dermatology, and we are accelerating R&D efforts to expand and diversify our portfolio across a range of dermatological indications.”

Full abstracts will be available beginning Oct. 29, 2020.

Data include:

Oral Presentations

Atopic Dermatitis Title Presenter Time Session No. Specifically targeting interleukin-13 with tralokinumab improved sleep in two Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials in patients with atopic dermatitis Jonathan Silverberg (Washington D.C., United States) On-demand, 29 Oct. Abstract ID 408 FC08: Free Communications - Atopic dermatitis and Urticaria Impact of targeting interleukin-13 on Staphylococcus aureus colonisation: results from a Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with tralokinumab in adult patients with atopic dermatitis Amy Paller (Chicago, United States) On-demand, 29 Oct. Abstract ID 1363 FC08: Free Communications - Atopic dermatitis and Urticaria Chronic Hand Eczema Title Presenter Time Session No. The topical pan-JAK inhibitor delgocitinib cream demonstrates dose response in a 16-week phase 2b trial in chronic hand eczema Margitta Worm (Berlin, Germany) 15:45 - 16:45, 29 Oct. Abstract ID 3094 D1T03.4: Late breaking news

e-Posters

Atopic Dermatitis Title Authors Code Conjunctivitis in tralokinumab-treated adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: pooled results from five clinical trials Wollenberg A., Beck L.A., de Bruin Weller M., Zachariae R., Olsen C.K., Thyssen J.P. Abstract ID 1448 e-Poster Number P0216 Tralokinumab provides progressive improvements beyond week 16 in patients with atopic dermatitis with an initial partial response Simpson E., Thyssen J.P., Flohr C., Katoh N., Papp K., Steffensen L.A., Bang B., Kuznetsova A., Blauvelt A. Abstract ID 1440 e-Poster Number P0214 Safety of specifically targeting interleukin-13 with tralokinumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: pooled analysis of five randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials Simpson E., Merola J.F., Silverberg J.I., Zachariae R., Olsen C.K., Wollenberg A. Abstract ID 1464 e-Poster Number P0218 Vaccine antibody responses in tralokinumab-treated adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: results from the 30-week, Phase 2 ECZTRA 5 trial Merola J.F., Bagel J., Almgren P., Røpke M., Grewal P. Abstract ID 806 e-Poster Number P0181 Real world evidence of ophthalmology health care resource use in patients with atopic dermatitis in England Oluwa F., Vilsbøll A.W., Kragh N. Abstract ID 2780 e-Poster Number P0272

Psoriasis Title Authors Code Patients with psoriasis receiving long-term proactive or reactive management with fixed-dose combination Cal/BD foam showed sustained improvement in DLQI, PSI and EQ-5D scores, with significantly greater improvement in the proactive group Piergiacomo Calzavara-Pinton P., Kircik L., Jalili A., Lors-Danic D., Pink A., Jensen N., Thoning H., Petersen B., Thaci D. Abstract ID 1453 e-Poster number P1347 Patient reported outcomes in remission versus relapse in patients with psoriasis receiving treatment with fixed-dose combination Cal/BD foam from the PSO-LONG trial Thaci D., Tyring S., De la Cueva P., Gooderham M., Petersen B., Thoning H., Jensen N., Segaert S. Abstract ID 1722 e-Poster number P1363 Proactive management with twice-weekly topical Cal/BD foam prolongs treatment efficacy versus reactive management in patients with plaque psoriasis Stein Gold L., Alonso-Llamazares J., Laws P., Perrussel M., Yamauchi P., Thoning H., Toxvaerd C., Sticherling M. Abstract ID 2178 e-Poster number P1409 Proactive treatment of plaque psoriasis with twice-weekly topical Cal/BD foam is safe in patients undergoing HPA-axis testing Papp K., Adamski Z., Guenther L., Liljedahl M., Miasik-Pogodzinska A., Holst Mørch M., Tyring S., Werschler W., Lacour J.P. Abstract ID 2148

e-Poster number P1403 Early detection of response to brodalumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Bing Thio H., Hansen J.B., Ghislain P.D., Iversen L. Abstract ID 923 e-Poster number P1309 Response to brodalumab in patients with moderate-to- severe plaque psoriasis and metabolic syndrome Iversen L., Hansen J.B., Ghislain P.D., Bing Thio H. Abstract ID 91 e-Poster number P1270 Management of moderate-to-severe psoriasis with brodalumab in daily practice conditions – first real- world-evidence (RWE) results from LIBERO trial von Kiedrowski R., Hinz T., Mauer G., Schwinn A., Timmel A., Hutt H.J., Augustin M. Abstract ID 909 e-Poster number P1307 Demographics and disease characteristics of patients with psoriasis treated with brodalumab enrolled in the British Association of Dermatologists Biologic and Immunomodulators Interventions Register Oluwa F., Lange S., Griffith G. Abstract ID 2340 e-Poster number P0385 Dose adjustment of biologic treatments for moderate- to-severe plaque psoriasis in real-world: A systematic review Gambardella A., Sohrt A. Abstract ID 2167 e-Poster number P1406 Sequencing of anti-IL-17 therapies in the treatment of plaque psoriasis - Results of a treatment sequential model Egeberg A., Sohrt A., Danø A., Notario J. Abstract ID 2588 e-Poster number P1435 Modelling average cost-per-responder of biological treatments for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in the Netherlands Egeberg A., Kongerslev R. Abstract ID 1792 e-Poster number P0382 Improvements across the psoriasis disease continuum with fixed-combination Cal/BD Foam in a Phase 3, double-blind, randomized trial Leonardi C., Veverka K., Hansen J., Yaloumis M., Stein Gold L. Abstract ID 143 e-Poster number P1271

For more information about LEO Pharma, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About psoriasis

An estimated 125 million people worldwide live with psoriasis.1 It is a common, chronic, immune-mediated, inflammatory disease that primarily involves the skin.2 The most frequently reported symptoms include thickening and scaling of the skin, itching and erythema (superficial reddening of the skin, usually in patches).2

Psoriasis can be a painful, disabling and stigmatising condition with substantial social and psychological impact on a person’s life.2 People with psoriasis, especially those with more severe symptoms, are also at increased risk of developing other serious associated conditions,3 including heart disease4,5,6 and metabolic diseases (a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity).7 Mental health complications, such as depression and anxiety, are also more common in people with psoriasis.8 According to the World Health Organization, the burden of living with psoriasis is underestimated and it urges for action to fight stigma and improve treatment.2

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a common type of eczema that affects up to 5% of adults across the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.9 It is a chronic, relapsing skin disease, characterized by severe itch, dry skin, persistent immune-mediated inflammation, and skin barrier defects.10

AD has a significant, negative impact on patients’ well-being, primarily due to the intense itch which leads to disrupted sleep and other negative consequences.10

About chronic hand eczema

Hand eczema (HE) is a heterogeneous disease with many different causes, and ranges in severity from very mild to severe. Clinically, HE is characterized by lesioned skin on the hands that may be red, patchy, swollen, scaly, cracked, or thickened, with symptoms of itch and pain. HE is considered chronic (CHE) when it lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more per year. Painful fissures and blisters affect a person’s daily life and well-being, and can prevent manual labor, leading to significant economic loss to both individuals and society.11,12

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma A/S is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 6,000 people, serving 92 million patients in 130 countries. In 2019, the company generated net sales of DKK 10,805 million. For more information about LEO Pharma, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

