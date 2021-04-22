Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LETTER: Ways and Means Republicans Advocate Leveraging U.S. Trade Policy & Ingenuity to Create Jobs, Reduce Carbon Emissions

04/22/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LETTER: Ways and Means Republicans Advocate Leveraging U.S. Trade Policy & Ingenuity to Create Jobs, Reduce Carbon Emissions
April 22, 2021 - Correspondence - Press Releases - Trade

WASHINGTON - Today on Earth Day, Republican Ways and Means Leader Kevin Brady (R-TX) led Ways and Means Republicans in sending a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Tai urging the United States to resume negotiations to complete an Environmental Goods Agreement (EGA).

EGA negotiations would eliminate tariffs on U.S. clean energy exports, create U.S. jobs, and reduce global emissions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • Republicans strongly believe that American technological ingenuity and innovation will create jobs, strengthen U.S. green manufacturing, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the environment.
  • Other countries have high tariffs on American-made clean technology products, which makes American products more expensive, discourages their use, and disadvantages U.S. manufacturers and workers.
  • Renewing EGA negotiations would support American workers and make American clean energy products competitive worldwide.

The members wrote:

'Republicans strongly believe that American technological ingenuity and innovation, deployed worldwide through our trade policy, will reduce carbon emissions and create jobs. On this Earth Day, we write in particular to urge the United States resume negotiations to complete an ambitious Environmental Goods Agreement (EGA) that would eliminate tariffs on U.S. clean energy exports, creating U.S. jobs and reducing global emissions. This is a timely opportunity to advance a broad range of important U.S. goals.'

Read the full letter here.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:45peXp World Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6
GL
03:44pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:41pFOXTONS  : to review chief's pay following shareholder revolt
AQ
03:39pNORDSON CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : US aid lifts Southwest to Q1 profit, American loses $1.25B
AQ
03:38pCHUBB SURVEY FINDS BUSINESS TRAVELERS AROUND THE WORLD AGREE : Job Effectiveness Has Suffered from the Pandemic and Travel Restrictions
PR
03:36pPress Release | April 22, 2021 Census Bureau Announces New Leadership and Members for NAC The U.S. Census Bureau named new leaders and members to its National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic and Other Populations (NAC).
PU
03:36pMOELIS MPANY  : Announces the Appointment of Eric Biddle as a Managing Director
PU
03:35pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Canadian National defends its $33.7B bid for US railroad
AQ
03:35pSB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
3Job data is much better than expected
4Schwab says needs regulatory clarity on crypto before any offerings
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ