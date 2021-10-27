Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices

10/27/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the headquarters of LG Display in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a more than three-fold jump in third quarter operating profit from a year earlier, as pandemic-driven demand for television sets boosted prices for large-screen flat-screen panels.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating profit of 529 billion won ($449.36 million) for the July-September period, versus 164 billion won a year earlier, but it missed an average analyst forecast of 600 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 7.2% on year to 7.2 trillion won.

Prices of LG Display's mainstay 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets increased about 57% in the third quarter year-on-year, according to market data from TrendForce's WitsView.

But the pace of growth has started easing and may weaken further in the current quarter due to rising supplies and softer demand as more people get vaccinated and spend less time in front of screens, analysts said.

"The panel shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to increase by mid-10% compared to the third quarter, with the delayed shipments affected by the industry's component shortage .... while the prices of LCD TV panels are expected to remain on a downward trend," LG Display said in a statement.

Shares of LG Display ended down 0.3%, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 0.8% fall.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.46% 149.32 Delayed Quote.12.53%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. 4.21% 18550 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aBottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners
RE
03:37aSub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022 - Reuters poll
RE
03:33aAirlines brace for early 'long lines' when U.S. lifts travel restrictions
RE
03:31aChinese steel futures track raw materials lower
RE
03:29aS.Africa's Implats in talks to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum
RE
03:26aBritain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
RE
03:24aUK retailers warn of pre-Christmas price rises
RE
03:23aChina Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails
RE
03:22aLG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices
RE
03:20aElectrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q2 2022 Transcript
2Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit
3Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
4Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges
5Neles' Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2021

HOT NEWS