Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LG ENERGY SOLUTION: Q2 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 196 BLN WON (REFI…

07/07/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LG ENERGY SOLUTION: Q2 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 196 BLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 199 BLN WON)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09aHungary central bank raises one-week deposit rate by 200 bps to 9.75%
RE
08:08aGazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Thursday
RE
08:06aHungary posts EUR 135 million May trade surplus vs analyst forecast for EUR 500 million deficit
RE
08:05aForint has scope to recover from historic lows
RE
08:02aBritish pensions minister Opperman quits
RE
08:02aSRI LANKA CENBANK CHIEF : Expects inflation to remain high till j…
RE
07:58aOil shipments via cpc pipeline at normal levels - ifx…
RE
07:53aVattenfall wins CdF's for Britain's Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm
RE
07:52aSRI LANKA CENBANK CHIEF : Expect relief from tapering global fuel…
RE
07:52aUK's Johnson digs in as ministers desert government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in $40-billion deal - WSJ
3King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets
4THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
5Generali Gets Price From Regulator for Purchase of Remaining Cattolica ..

HOT NEWS