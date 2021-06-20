LG, Hisense, TCL & Vizio TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early TCL Roku TV, LG OLED TV & More Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Early Prime Day Vizio, LG, TCL & Hisense TV deals are live. Compare the top savings on LG OLED TV, TCL Roku TV, Vizio SmartCast TV & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best TCL TV deals:
Best LG TV deals:
Best Vizio TV deals:
Best Hisense TV deals:
Best smart TV deals:
-
Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon - find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
-
Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon- see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
-
Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon - get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
-
Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon - check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
-
Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon - TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse all of Amazon’s deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shoppers looking for affordable smart TV choices may be interested in the latest TCL, LG, Vizio, and Hisense TV models. The TCL Roku TV and Hisense Roku Smart TV are both 4K UHD TVs that integrate the Roku media streaming platform directly into their units. Meanwhile, the Vizio P-Series Smart TV not only boasts of a 4K UHD LED but also lightning fast SmartCast navigation to stream internet-based media apps. Lastly, the LG OLED TV is still the best TV for watching sports and action movies as it has an OLED Motion Pro feature.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005209/en/