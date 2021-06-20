Log in
LG, Hisense, TCL & Vizio TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early TCL Roku TV, LG OLED TV & More Deals Rated by Retail Egg

06/20/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Early Prime Day TCL, Hisense, LG & Vizio TV deals are underway, check out the best Prime Day smart TV & 4K TV sales below

Early Prime Day Vizio, LG, TCL & Hisense TV deals are live. Compare the top savings on LG OLED TV, TCL Roku TV, Vizio SmartCast TV & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best TCL TV deals:

Best LG TV deals:

Best Vizio TV deals:

Best Hisense TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse all of Amazon’s deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers looking for affordable smart TV choices may be interested in the latest TCL, LG, Vizio, and Hisense TV models. The TCL Roku TV and Hisense Roku Smart TV are both 4K UHD TVs that integrate the Roku media streaming platform directly into their units. Meanwhile, the Vizio P-Series Smart TV not only boasts of a 4K UHD LED but also lightning fast SmartCast navigation to stream internet-based media apps. Lastly, the LG OLED TV is still the best TV for watching sports and action movies as it has an OLED Motion Pro feature.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
