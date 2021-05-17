LGBTI people in the Western Balkans: Supporting the COVID-19 Recovery

Stigma and discrimination experienced by sexual and gender minorities play a fundamental role in creating these health disparities. Transgender people, particularly, face high levels of prejudice and regular denial of access to health services. As a result, many trans persons have been required to stop hormone therapies and postpone surgeries and other physical health treatments and as a result, have experienced increased anxiety and mental health problems.

Stay-at-home orders and social distance

Many countries have enforced lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. These measures result in a day-to-day restriction of movement and have led to significant economic disruption. Based on qualitative research from Serbia, every tenth LGBTI person reported they were unable to pay rent and had to move out of their home. For LGBTI people, especially youth, it may mean being forced to stay with friends or family members who are unsupportive of one's sexual orientation or gender identity. These situations could increase the risks for sexual and gender minorities of becoming homeless. ERA member organizations across the region reported that COVID-19 measures, including stay-at-home orders and isolation policies, have had a negative impact on the physical and mental well-being of LGBTI people, especially regarding mental health issues, suicide attempts, and increased incidents of domestic violence and abuse.

The persistent discrimination and exclusion that sexual and gender minorities continue to face also comes from governments that negatively target this group-some of which are using pandemic responses to specifically target LGBTI people. In addition to direct targeting, stereotypes and prejudice toward sexual and gender minorities negatively influence the way in which laws and policies are implemented.

Rising to these unique challenges

Now is the time to ensure inclusive recovery and growth. With the robust funding commitments to help countries fight COVID-19, there are opportunities to address the needs of sexual and gender minorities and avoid some of the impacts described above. Although this report was developed for the Western Balkans, the following recommendations are applicable in all countries.

Securing existing health needs of sexual and gender minorities, including access to HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention and access to hormonal treatments for transgender people, are met and not suspended during the response to the pandemic;

ensuring privacy and patient confidentiality standards are maintained;

allowing community organizations to resume their support programs in a safe and responsible manner and where necessary provide additional support, including among other things, access to food and shelter programs, other social protection programs, and economic opportunity for sexual and gender minorities;

ensuring relevant information on COVID-19 and vaccines needs are targeted and tailored to marginalized communities, including LGBTI people by working with CSO and grassroots organizations representing these groups;

training health workers, including community health workers or volunteers in rural communities, government officials, emergency planners, and other stakeholders on SOGI issues;

strengthening SOGI disaggregated data collection to address and mitigate risks to sexual and gender minorities during outbreak situations; and

ensuring sexual and gender minorities and CSOs can participate in consultations and citizen engagement of response and economic recovery programs in ways that ensure the safety and privacy of the participants.

As the world faces the uncertainties that accompany this pandemic, social inclusion of all vulnerable groups, including of LGBTI people, is a critical issue that is vital to achieving equitable and inclusive policies that can have direct impacts on health outcomes, safety, wellbeing, and quality of life for all.