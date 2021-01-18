LGT makes commitment to sustainability

LGT has expressed its commitment to guaranteeing the sustainability of the Liechtenstein financial sector. The banking group under the ownership of the Princely Family of Liechtenstein signed the Principles for Responsible Banking of the United Nations (UN) in December last year, the LGT writes in a recent press release. The framework, which was drawn up by the UN's Finance Initiative together with the global banking sector, provides a uniform set of principles for responsible banking operations.

The defined principles are designed to help the banking sector fulfil the UN Sustainable Development Goals and comply with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Banks will be provided the means to integrate sustainability across their own business models. According to the press release, around 200 banks across the world have so far committed to upholding the principles.

'It is the task of every company to assume its responsibility towards society and the environment and to make a contribution to a future worth living', comments Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, CEO of LGT Group, in the press release. According to Olivier de Perregaux, CEO LGT Private Banking, the UN Principles for Responsible Banking dovetail 'seamlessly' with the banking group's strategy: 'Signing the Principles for Responsible Banking is further proof of our long-standing commitment and an important step towards a sustainable future', Perregaux states.