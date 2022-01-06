Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(LH): Did You Lose Money on Your Laboratory Corp Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

01/06/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (“Labcorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LH).

On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Labcorp and other screening labs for certain prenatal tests. The article states that, “A Labcorp MaterniT21 lab report tells patients the test ‘detected’ a problem, even though most studies show positives on that screening are usually wrong.”

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Labcorp shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


Latest news "Companies"
11:15aCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Supernova Metals Corp. (SUPR)
NE
11:14aPenfund Announces US$75 Million Investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors
GL
11:13aOrange holds first Pan-African football tournaments enabling youth to be actors of positive change, to tackle plastic waste, via their passion for football Orange, a major partner of African football since 2008, is the official sponsor of the AFCON for the 7th time in a row
AQ
11:13aIndustry leader rob grant joins lockton chicago
PR
11:12aSINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOmicron may be less severe in young and old, but not 'mild' - WHO
RE
11:11aBETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:11aSingularity Future Technology Enters Into Warrant Purchase Agreement
PR
11:11aGIGAPHOTON : Semiconductor Manufacturing Survey Reveals Insights to End Chip Shortage
BU
11:10aCSE BULLETIN : Suspension - Raffles Financial Group Limited (RICH)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks slip, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS