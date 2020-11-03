Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIBYA OIL PRODUCTION RISES TO ABOUT 850,000 BARRELS PER DAY -SOURCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:17am EST

LIBYA OIL PRODUCTION RISES TO ABOUT 850,000 BARRELS PER DAY -SOURCE


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 39.72 Delayed Quote.-45.24%
WTI 1.69% 37.71 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aMexican manufacturing PMI at 7-month high, but still weak
RE
11:32aEU, UK so far fail to bridge gaps to secure trade deal
RE
11:30aBrazil allows J&J to resume trial of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:27aLibya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source
RE
11:24aIndia's Punjab hit by power cuts as coal trains halted amid protests
RE
11:22a"And the winner is?" - Risk of contested vote has U.S. allies on edge
RE
11:20aCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : IMF publishes Trinidad and Tobago Financial System Stability Assessment Report
PU
11:17aLibya crude output rises to about 850,000 bpd, says oil source
RE
11:17aLibya oil production rises to about 850,000 barrels per day -source
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended as China slams on brakes
5HANG SENG : China's Ant expected to double on debut amid pent-up retail demand - fund managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group