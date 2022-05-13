Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range - source

05/13/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of LIC eastern zonal head office building in Kolkata

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has priced its initial public offering at the top of the indicated range, at 949 rupees ($12.28), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The state-owned insurance behemoth is likely to be listed on stock exchanges on May 17.

The price range for the issue had been set at between 902 and 949 rupees per share.

LIC shares were trading at a discount of around 30 rupees from the upper end of the price band, a sharp decline from a premium of 100 rupees earlier this month.

The country's largest-ever IPO was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on May 9. The government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion - a third of its original target - by selling a 3.5% stake in the company.

The 66-year-old company dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

($1 = 77.3075 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aS.Korea plans to provide COVID vaccine to North
RE
01:42aYen set to snap nine weeks of losses, dollar holds firm
RE
01:41aToshiba delays board nominations for June meeting
RE
01:41aExplainer-How N.Korea's COVID-19 outbreak could ignite a major health crisis
RE
01:39aChinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
RE
01:38aTurkish factory activity expanded 6.5% in March
RE
01:35aNorwegian Air posts Q1 loss, flags fuel costs to impact recovery
RE
01:33aANALYSIS : Leveraged loans hit turbulence, but investors still see long-term outperformance
RE
01:32aLIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range - source
RE
01:27aTuvalu, sinking in the Pacific, fears becoming a superpower 'pawn'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Quantafuel ASA | First quarter results 2022
2Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
3Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
4Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
5Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outl..

HOT NEWS