LION Eye Group : Signs Supplier Agreement With ABB Optical Group

09/22/2020 | 08:41am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LION Eye Group ("LION"), a network (the "Network") of independent optometry practices that utilizes various key initiatives and protocols across strategic and non-clinical operational disciplines to increase provider profitability, entered into a Master Service Agreement with ABB Optical Group ("ABB") that allows its Network access to ABB's optical platform of contact lenses, lab services, and the company's business solutions portfolio including; ABB Analyze, ABB Verify, and Eyecare Live.

The first of its kind between LION and a major supplier of contact lenses, the Agreement will assist LION to purchase and track volume, patterns and performance for each of its member optometry practices. These data points will provide transparency and in turn, allow its members to save time and increase profits while focusing on patient care.

Lori Landrio, Chairman of the Board at LION stated, "It was important for us to collaborate with a company that can provide multi-faceted solutions that help our network doctors run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. Driving revenue of each practice in the Network while maintaining a high level of patient satisfaction through superior eye care is imperative, and ABB addresses all these needs."

LION looks forward to a long, collaborative relationship with ABB as LION continues to develop its Network across the United States and establish itself as the leader in providing cost-effective eye care to its patients.

About LION Eye Group

Launched on January 1, 2020, LION Eye Group is a network of 25 and growing successful optometry practices based in New York. Lion Eye Group's mission is to maintain an accessible, exceptional and consistent level of optometry care to its patients through a structure of meaningful organizations that strive to bring superior quality, value, and safe practices to doctor, patient, and the healthcare system through collaboration, cost reduction and accountability while serving as first level guardians of eyecare.  Our commitment is vision, our vision is prosperity. Visit lioneyegroup.com for more information.

About ABB Optical Group

ABB Optical Group is a leading provider of optical products, services, and business solutions in the eye care industry. ABB operates through three business pillars: ABB Contact Lens, ABB

Labs and ABB Business Solutions. ABB is focused on the future of eye care professionals, helping them success by making practices more efficient and assisting providers to effectively navigate market changes. Visit abboptical.com  for more information.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lion-eye-group-signs-supplier-agreement-with-abb-optical-group-301135429.html

SOURCE LION Eye Group


© PRNewswire 2020
