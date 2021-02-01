Log in
LION Situated to Take Advantage of the EV Boom Creating a 500% Increase in Graphite Demand

02/01/2021 | 03:15am EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (“LION” or, the “Company”) (CSE: LION) With China controlling 70% of the worlds Li-Ion Battery graphite and their ongoing decision to cease exports of any Graphite, this leaves a vacuum for LION and producers outside of China to step up and fill the growing shortage of high-grade Graphite. LION’s Ambato-Arana Malagasy Graphite mines supplied high grade graphite to a hand full of European Industrial Companies up until 2012. Madagascar is ideally situated to supply India, China and Europe with high grade graphite for Batteries and industry.

About the Malagasy Graphite Property

The 3 forty-year renewable mining exploitation licenses that comprise the Project total 4,375 hectares (10,811 acres) are located in the vicinity of Andasibe in Toamasina Province in Madagascar, 20 km to the southwest of Sheritt’s large-scale nickel/cobalt laterite open pit mine at Ambatovy and 15 km north east of the town of Moramanga from which national highway RN2 connects with capital city Antananarivo (114 km) and Madagascar’s main port of Toamisina (Tamatave) (240 km). Graphite was produced on the licenses, at a modest rate constrained by the technology employed on the licenses at that time, for roughly a century from 1910.  Production was suspended by the previous owners due to a slump at the time in Global Graphite markets and with the deposits only partially mined. The deposits are now ready for larger scale exploitation with modern production techniques. They lie within the graphitic horizons of the highly prospective Manampotsy Formation and are associated with topographic highs that are exploited via free digging of lateritic ore and open pit mining, providing a lower cost exploitation without need for blasting. The graphite mineralization on the Project appears within well-defined north-south belts with interbedded graphite-rich friable layers. The geological layers of interest have continuity of several kilometres and exhibit a shallow dip angle. Sample data indicate good grade (up to 10% carbon content with some samples up to nearly 14%) and large flake (jumbo size) consistent with other nearby mines e.g. Gallois (Elate Graphite), Sahamamy & Vatomina (Tirupati Graphite) and DNI Metals’ Vohitsara (DNI Metals).

The Company would also like to report that its share holders have exercised just over 3 million warrants at $0.12 for gross proceeds of just over $360,000.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company’s website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

For Further information about the Company, please contact:
John Roozendaal
President
Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Telephone 604.608.6314
Email: info@liongraphite.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any time. 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
