LIVEKINDLY Collective : Opens the World's Largest Virtual Plant-Based Kitchen

11 international top chefs develop 50+ unique recipes to help everyday cooks shift their diets to plant-based

LIVEKINDLY Collective, the world’s fastest growing plant-based company, today launched Collective Kitchen to meet the growing curiosity for plant-based living. The new engaging content platform offers inspiration and allows people all over the globe to follow 11 experienced chefs creating delicious dishes with plant-based ingredients. Anchored by a dedicated, digital destination devoted to 50 original recipes, Collective Kitchen is ideated and produced by LIVEKINDLY, the world’s leading digital lifestyle brand focused on sustainability and conscious living.

Mediterranean Spaghetti with Crispy Oumph! (Photo: Business Wire)

“The LIVEKINDLY team is thrilled to be the creative force behind this wholly unique campaign that leverages our two greatest passions: sustainability and plant-based culture,” says Jodi Monelle, founder and CEO of LIVEKINDLY. “We are genuinely excited to be leaders in this space. The world is becoming conscious of how diet change can make a difference, and we want to do everything we can to empower people to explore more plant-based eating. Collective Kitchen is a palpable manifestation of the culinary relationships, creativity, and rich insights into consumer passions that we’ve cultivated for three years now.”

Collective Kitchen features 11 chefs from seven countries, and 50+ new recipes. The campaign includes the “Top Dish” video series, which debuts with American Chef Nyesha Arrington of Top Chef fame, who’ll be a key mentor in the upcoming, Gordon Ramsay-hosted Next Level Chef cooking-competition series. Collective Kitchen’s creative chef-driven campaign is the first of its kind, with culinary experts from around the world crafting unique plant-based recipes streamlined specifically for the home cook.

“Our mission is to make plant-based living the new norm, and that’s only possible by making the transition to eating less meat easier for all cooks, no matter for whom they are cooking. We are proud to launch this unique collection of plant-based recipes. Our chefs are using some of the most popular products to encourage home cooks to experiment and find out just how versatile, delicious, nutritious, and easy-to-make plant-based meals can be,” says Mick van Ettinger, Chief Marketing Officer of LIVEKINDLY Collective.

The Collective Kitchen omnimedia experience is comprised of a multi-tier video program that showcases the stories, expertise, and culinary work of the featured chefs. A standalone website filled exclusively with 50+ original plant-based recipes and accompanying videos demonstrates how to cook a number of Collective chef recipes. And a robust social-media campaign, with additional video content, will span YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Today, viewers in the USA and beyond will learn how to easily replace meat in dishes such as Arrington’s Korean Fried Chick'n Tacos, a favorite in her native Los Angeles. The audience will also learn how to experiment with new ingredients to make vegan versions of dishes such as German Doner Kebabs, Swedish Meatballs, Jozi Kota (from South Africa), and more. Each recipe comes with cooking videos and instructions on how to prepare the dish.

New episodes of Collective Kitchen will launch at Collective.Kitchen starting September 13, 2021. The Collective Kitchen chefs include: Nyesha Arrington (USA), Line Tscherning Damgaard (Denmark), Marika Netzel (Germany), Mokgadi Itsweng (South Africa), Bounsou “King Cook” Senathit (England), Rebel Mariposa (USA), Ankan Linden (Sweden), Jasmine Shimoda (USA), Jason McNamara (South Africa), Pauline Bossdorf (Germany), and Ricky Saward (Germany).

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTIVE

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded by Blue Horizon Group on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale. Through its portfolio of brands (Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat , No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, and the Chinese Giggling Pig and Happy Chicken), LIVEKINDLY Collective is providing consumers around the world with healthy, sustainable, delicious food options. The world’s leading digital lifestyle brand focused on sustainability and conscious living, LIVEKINDLY (livekindly.com, @livekindly on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube; @livekindlyco on Facebook and Pinterest), is the voice of the plant-based and sustainable-living movement that sits at the heart of the Collective’s portfolio, amplifying informative and inspiring content through its website, video content, and social-media platforms. LIVEKINDLY Collective has 500 employees and sells in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.thelivekindlyco.com.

