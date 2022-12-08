LIVESTOCK-CME Feeder, live cattle firm; softer cash weighs

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed on Thursday, supported by
sluggish corn futures, while live cattle gains were muted as
meatpackers offered lower cash cattle prices this week, traders
said.
"They've backed off a bit in the cash market," said Doug
Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management. "The
holidays will cause slaughter disruptions, so you look forward
to the second half of this month, they wont need as many
cattle."
Cash cattle traded $1.00 lower in the northern U.S. plains
at $156.00 per hundredweight (cwt), while cash bids in the
southern U.S. plains were steady-to-lower, mostly trading at
$155.00 per cwt, while slipping to $153.00 in parts of the Texas
panhandle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Slaughter rates have also slowed, with processors killing
508,000 head this week through Thursday, down 4,000 head from
the same period last week, according to USDA data.
Packer profits have suffered recently as beef prices
decline, while cash cattle prices remain higher, said Houghton.
Boxed beef prices continue to struggle for direction, with
choice cuts falling $1.68 to $247.28 per cwt, while select cuts
firmed 78 cents to $220.55 per cwt, the USDA said.
Most-active CME January feeder cattle rose 2.575
cents to 183.475 cents per pound.
CME benchmark February live cattle added 0.375 cent
to 153.925 cents per pound, while the spot December contract
gained 0.500 cent to 152.425 cents per pound.
Meanwhile, lean hogs dropped on disappointing export sales,
while domestic holiday demand has already been satisfied.
"We're getting close to Christmas, so I think a lot of the
pre-holiday needs have been bought," said Houghton.
U.S. exporters saw net cancellations of 5,500 tonnes of pork
during the week ended Dec. 1, the USDA said.
"That's disappointing because this time of year, people are
looking for China to be stocking up ahead of their Lunar New
Year holiday in a couple of months," Houghton added.
CME February lean hogs fell 1.95 cents to 84.700
cents per pound, after reaching to 83.100, its lowest since Oct.
17.
Nearby December hogs lost 0.375 cent to 82.000 cents
per pound.
The CME's lean hog index, a two-day weighted average
of cash hog prices, fell 16 cents to $82.78 per cwt.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)