  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays

12/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures eased on Thursday, as harsh cold conditions delayed slaughter operations, analysts said.

Summer month futures climbed to contract highs as traders anticipate lower cattle supplies, possibly exacerbated by icy conditions.

"We're seeing those prices in April push through the roof. We now have a December that's bitter cold - that does thin herds," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group.

Benchmark CME February live cattle eased 0.400 cents to 157.300 cents per pound. New life of contract highs were hit in June, August and October contract months.

January feeder cattle futures climbed 0.150 cents to 183.975 cents per pound.

Tyson Foods Inc suspended and reduced operations at some U.S. meat facilities on Thursday as severe winter weather hits a vast stretch of the country.

Cattle slaughter dipped to 113,000 head, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Packers are on pace to kill 459,000 head through Thursday, down 3.97% from the same week a year ago.

The USDA's monthly cold storage report noted frozen beef stockpiles at 521.869 million pounds as of Nov. 30, up 2% from the previous month and up 6% from last year.

In its monthly Cattle on Feed report due on Friday, the USDA should peg November cattle placements 4.2% lower than a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

CME's lean hog futures inched higher, but were capped as winter weather hampered hog processing operations in the Midwest.

"The weather is definitely what impacted the slaughter today. A lot of hogs are killed in Iowa, Minnesota," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing.

Hog slaughter rates dropped to 259,000 head, down 45.47% from last Thursday's 475,00 head, the USDA said.

CME February lean hogs added 0.65 cents to end at 89.050 cents per pound.

USDA noted frozen pork supplies at 54.359 million pounds by Nov. 30, down 11% from the previous month but up 13% from last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.-50.00%
CME GROUP INC. 0.17% 173.17 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.15% 184.1 End-of-day quote.10.04%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 2.83% 84.575 End-of-day quote.14.61%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.16% 155.875 End-of-day quote.11.76%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.39% 220.2601 Real-time Quote.9.28%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 0.74% 130.5913 Real-time Quote.8.50%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.25% 536.8601 Real-time Quote.12.88%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.20% 60.88 Delayed Quote.-29.58%
