LIVESTOCK-CME cattle end mostly lower; hog futures narrowly mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed mostly lower on Friday on
technical selling and lackluster cash cattle trade this week,
traders said.
CME benchmark October live cattle settled down 0.375
cent at 128.125 cents per pound, and September feeder cattle
futures ended down 0.475 cent at 163.075 cents per pound.
Market-ready cattle traded lightly in southern Plains cash
markets at $121 per hundredweight (cwt) this week, below the
value of the thinly traded August live cattle futures
contract, which settled Friday at 122.750 cents per pound.
That trade created a risk of deliveries against futures, a
bearish market signal, said Alan Brugler, president of
Nebraska-based Brugler Marketing & Management. However, he noted
that cash cattle traded higher in Nebraska, at $123 per cwt or
more, a fact that underpinned August futures.
Supplies of market-ready cattle in feed lots were enough to
meet the needs of beef packers for the time being, he said, even
though wholesale beef prices have been rising.
"We know ready (cattle) numbers are going to decline in
September, based on the (feed lot) placement patterns. But for
now, we are still adequate," Brugler said.
Hog futures closed narrowly mixed on Friday with the
most-active October contract up 0.050 cent at 86.525
cents per pound, while December hogs rose 0.275 cent to
settle at 80.175 cents.
Wholesale pork prices firmed, with the USDA reporting the
U.S. pork cutout on Friday afternoon at $125.68 per cwt, its
highest since Aug. 3. However, pork prices are poised to start
their seasonal decline in September and October.
"You are getting to the end of the what is normally the
high-priced window for the year," Brugler said, adding, "We
expect (pork prices) to go down ... but the cutouts say, 'not
yet.'"
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Diane Craft)