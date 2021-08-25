Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures ease as beef prices cool

08/25/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, as beef prices eased ahead of the U.S. Labor day Holiday, traditionally a big beef consumption holiday, traders said.

"We’re getting into that lull period ahead of the Labor Day Holiday, where the retailers have already got their product purchased from the packers," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing, referring to the Sept. 6 holiday.

Beef prices eased, with choice cuts falling 7 cents to $347.51 per cwt. And select cuts dropping $1.48 to $315.42 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Benchmark CME October live cattle eased 1.400 cents to 130.300 cents per pound.

Despite the lower movement, Brugler said the market remains propped up.

"I think the cash market should be fairly well supported, because we’re into some tighter numbers in September, as far as what’s available for the packer to buy," he said.

Cash markets are discounted to futures, with the Northern U.S. Plains seeing $125.00 to 127.00 trade, holding its premium to Texas and Oklahoma, where cash cattle traded $121.00 to $122.00, according to the USDA.

October feeder cattle futures ended 0.950 cent lower at 169.275 cents per pound as corn prices gained.

August feeders, which go off the board on Friday, firmed 0.725 cent to 159.300 cents per pound.

Meanwhile, CME lean hog futures added as the CME's lean hog index remains premium to the futures markets.

"If we get to mid-September and the cash isn’t coming down quick enough, because of demand or tight supplies or whatever, then the board might rally a little," said Brugler. "I don’t look for October to get very far from where it is."

October hogs added 1.775 cents to 88.750 cents per pound. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS