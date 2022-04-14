LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end lower, hogs higher ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as traders
booked profits after a three-session climb and ahead of a long
holiday weekend, traders said.
U.S. markets, including the CME, will be closed for Good
Friday.
But cattle futures came off their session lows and hog
futures ended mostly higher, with both markets finding support
as brokers anticipated a seasonal rise in consumer demand for
pricy cuts of meat.
"As a general rule, red meat demand picks up after Easter,
with warmer weather and the holidays. People anticipate the
onset of grilling season and increasing domestic red meat
demand," said Dan Norcini, an independent livestock trader.
The Mother's Day and Memorial Day holidays in May tend to
kick off the U.S. grilling season, he noted.
CME June live cattle futures settled down 0.450 cent
at 136.425 cents per pound, paring losses after a dip to 135.900
cents. May feeder cattle futures ended down 0.175 cent at
161.775 cents per pound.
Cash cattle markets were quiet on Thursday after
market-ready cattle traded in the southern Plains earlier in the
week at $139 per hundredweight (cwt), up $1 from the bulk of
last week's trades.
Wholesale beef prices eased for a second day after rising
for most of the last five weeks. The USDA reported choice cuts
down 50 cents at $271.86 per cwt.
CME June lean hogs settled up 0.875 cent at 118.475
cents per pound.
U.S. wholesale pork prices firmed. The USDA reported the
pork carcass value at $108.90 per cwt on Thursday afternoon, up
37 cents from Wednesday.
The USDA reported export sales of U.S. pork in the week
ended April 7 at 24,000 tonnes, down 26% from the prior
four-week average. Mexico and Japan were the top buyers, while
China booked 4,000 tonnes.
Weekly beef export sales totaled 17,200 tonnes, down 18%
from the prior four-week average, the USDA said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)