LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall on lower cash cattle in Southern U.S.

08/26/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell for a third day on Thursday, as the softer cash market in the Southern U.S. Plains weighed on futures, traders said.

"This cash just continues to struggle," said Joe Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc. "We’ve just got that anchor in the south."

Fewer market-ready cattle in the Northern Plains has supported cash prices, with cattle in Nebraska selling for $125.00 to 127.00, while Texas and Oklahoma saw $121.00 to $122.00 trade, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"From the picture up north, I don’t understand why we have to be too bearish October," said Kooima. "We’re not too far away from that in cash."

Benchmark CME October live cattle eased 0.700 cent to 129.600 cents per pound.

October feeder cattle futures eased 1.000 cent to 168.275 cents per pound. August feeders, which go off the board on Friday, firmed 0.150 cent to 159.450 cents per pound.

Beef prices firmed after easing earlier in the week, as retailers make final wholesale purchases ahead of the U.S. Labor Day Holiday on Sept. 6, with choice cuts adding 38 cents to $347.27 per cwt. and select cuts gaining $3.90 to $319.59 per cwt, the USDA said.

Meanwhile, CME October lean hog futures softened 0.850 cent to 87.900 cents per pound, as meatpackers anticipate increased market-ready hog supplies in the coming months.

"I think the packers have their feet up on the desk, knowing that we’re going to be coming into some numbers, and they’re just waiting," said Kooima.

The CME's lean hog index fell to $106.34, but remains premium to the futures markets. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
