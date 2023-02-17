LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures post near 8-yr highs on firming cash prices

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle
futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange set life-of-contract
highs on Friday and the front contract hit its highest since
2015 as shrinking cattle supplies lifted cash prices, traders
said.
Market-ready cattle traded in southern Plains cash markets
at $160 to $162 per hundredweight (cwt), traders said, steady to
$2 higher than the bulk of last week's trade.
"Cash is definitely the driver here. We are getting a little
bit tighter, so packers are trying to get some cattle locked in.
They are willing to pay up, and it's helping to drive the
futures higher," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst with
Nebraska-based Brugler Marketing.
Thinly traded February live cattle futures settled up
0.800 cent at 163.575 cents per pound after reaching 164.075
cents, the highest on a continuous chart of the front contract
since April 2015. April cattle, the most active
contract, settled up 0.575 cent at 164.650 cents per pound after
setting a contract high at 165.400 cents.
Feeder cattle futures closed mixed, with CME March feeders
settling up 0.300 cent at 186.525 cents per pound and
most back months posting modest declines.
Rising wholesale beef prices lent support. Choice cuts were
priced at $281.04 per cwt, up $1.49 from Thursday and the
highest since Jan. 10, according to U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) data. Select cuts rose $3.25 to $265.89 per
cwt, the highest in a year.
CME lean hog futures closed lower for a third straight
session on technical weakness ahead of a U.S. holiday weekend
and softer pork prices. April hogs settled down 0.500
cent at 85.275 cents per pound, turning lower after early
strength, and June hogs fell 0.425 cent to end at 102.725
cents.
The USDA priced the pork carcass cutout at $82.09 per cwt on
Friday afternoon, down 97 cents from Thursday.
U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on
Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen
