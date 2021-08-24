LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures post new highs, end mixed as beef prices slip

CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures rallied to contract highs on Tuesday but ended
mixed, with nearby contracts pressured by ideas that beef prices
are topping out after a surge to nearly 15-month highs, traders
said.
Deferred live cattle contracts, however, were higher on the
day on concerns about tight cattle supplies in the months ahead
as high feed grain costs may have prompted producers to cull
herds.
Beef prices eased, ending a steady five-week climb to the
highest point since May 2020 as retailers stocked up for
end-of-summer outdoor grilling features. Beef prices normally
top out just ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early
September.
"What you're seeing is the anticipation of a near-term top
in wholesale beef prices as we go past the Labor Day holiday,"
said independent livestock trader Dan Norcini.
"If we're seeing the end of this run in beef prices, it
takes away the incentive for packers to put that higher cash on
the table," he said.
The wholesale choice boxed beef price dipped 45 cents on
Tuesday to $347.58 per cwt while select cuts dropped $2.50 to
$316.90 per cwt, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data
showed.
Benchmark CME October live cattle rose to a contract
high of 132.850 cents per pound but settled down 0.250 cent at
131.700 cents per pound. All contracts posted fresh
life-of-contract highs.
October feeder cattle futures ended 0.450 cent lower
at 170.225 cents per pound as corn prices rose on Tuesday.
CME lean hog futures declined on forecasts for a larger hog
supply and seasonally slowing pork demand.
Bull spreading underpinned nearby months, and losses in spot
October futures were tempered by the contract's large discount
to cash hog prices, traders said.
October hogs settled down 0.500 cent at 86.975 cents
per pound.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)