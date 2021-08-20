Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef

08/20/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rebounded from prior-session losses on Friday, supported by signs of improving cash cattle prices and firming wholesale beef values, traders said.

Prices, however, continued to struggle to break out of their recent trading range as concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases hung over the market.

Cash cattle at feedlot markets in the southern Plains traded this week at prices roughly steady with recent weeks. But in the central Plains, fed cattle traded higher this week, and cash prices are expected to continue to improve over coming weeks.

"Higher futures today were largely a rebound from yesterday's general commodity-wide selloff. Also, everyone is expecting this weak cash cattle market to transition to higher prices next month," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc.

Wholesale choice boxed beef rose $3.43 on Friday to $345.06 per cwt while select cuts gained $2.12 to $318.53 per cwt, the highest levels in about 14 months, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed.

Beef packer margins remained near historic highs at $991.00 per head, up from $832.60 a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

Benchmark CME October live cattle settled 0.900 cent higher at 129.050 cents per pound. September feeder cattle futures ended up 2.600 cents at 165.500 cents per pound.

After the close, the USDA, in its monthly cattle-on-feed report, said Aug. 1 supplies were down 1.9% from a year earlier, while July cattle placements were smaller than expected at 8.1% below last year.

CME lean hog futures also firmed on Friday, reversing losses from a day earlier.

Benchmark October lean hog futures settled up 1.700 cents at 88.625 cents per pound. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
