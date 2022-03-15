LIVESTOCK-CME cattle gains amid weak broader markets

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as investors looked for safety
amid weaker broader markets.
"With oil prices giving up gains the last couple days, the
reverse happened in cattle," said Altin Kalo, Economist at
Steiner Consulting Group.
CME's most-active June live cattle added 1.100 cents
to 136.800 cents per lb, while April feeder cattle firmed
0.200 cents to 162.600 cents.
Oil prices fell more than 6% on Tuesday, reaching their
lowest in almost three weeks as surging COVID-19 cases in China
spurred demand concerns.
Funds have begun reinvesting in the cattle markets after
selling off last week on fears that inflation and higher fuel
and feed prices could dampen consumer demand, Kalo said.
U.S. boxed beef prices were mixed, with choice cuts gaining
$2.39 to $257.90 per cwt, the USDA said, while select cuts eased
$1.10 to $248.84 per cwt.
Cattle slaughter maintained recent processing pace, with
125,000 head slaughtered.
Gains in nearby hog futures were muted, though summer-month
contracts saw stronger gains on the hope of strong demand.
"The expectation is still for tight supplies in the summer,
and good demand helping prop up the market," said Kalo.
CME April lean hog futures added 0.200 cents to end
at 102.400 cents per pound. June hogs firmed 0.725 cents
to finish at 120.075 cents per pound.
The CME's lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash
hog prices, climbed 1.050 cents to 120.400 cents per pound.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)