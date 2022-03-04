Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit

03/04/2022 | 05:56pm EST
CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped to a six-month low and feeder cattle hit a nine-month low on Friday, while lean hog futures sank by the daily exchange-imposed trading limit.

Follow-through selling pushed down cattle contracts after a string of losses in the markets, brokers said. Recent weakness in wholesale beef prices and cash cattle trading also weighed on futures, they said.

The livestock complex came under further pressure from uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis, which pushed some traders to the sidelines, brokers said. The war has catapulted grain futures higher, raising production costs for livestock producers that use the crops for feed.

CME April live cattle tumbled 1.9%, or 2.575 cents, to end at 135.775 cents per pound and reached its lowest price since Sept. 13. The contract lost 4% for the week.

April feeder cattle dropped 2%, or 3.275 cents, to finish at 157.250 cents per pound and touched its lowest price since June 1. It was down about 5% for the week.

Live cattle and feeder cattle futures are oversold, a commodity broker said.

Choice cuts of boxed beef eased by 2 cents to $254.33 per cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Select cuts rose by $0.63 to $248.41 per cwt after a steep fall on Thursday.

Cash cattle trading this week was steady to down from last week, with light demand seen on Friday, traders said.

CME April lean hog futures closed down 4.5%, or the 4.75-cent daily limit, to end at 100.450 cents per pound. The contract hit its lowest price since Feb. 7. June hogs slid 4%, or 4.75 cents, to finish at 111.750 cents per pound.

The trading limit will temporarily widen to 7 cents on Monday, exchange owner CME Group said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. 1.22% 243.77 Delayed Quote.3.62%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.08% 156.475 End-of-day quote.-5.14%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 138.15 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -2.04% 185.7651 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -1.86% 463.3959 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
