LIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures dropped to a six-month low and feeder cattle
hit a nine-month low on Friday, while lean hog futures sank by
the daily exchange-imposed trading limit.
Follow-through selling pushed down cattle contracts after a
string of losses in the markets, brokers said. Recent weakness
in wholesale beef prices and cash cattle trading also weighed on
futures, they said.
The livestock complex came under further pressure from
uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis, which pushed some traders
to the sidelines, brokers said. The war has catapulted grain
futures higher, raising production costs for livestock producers
that use the crops for feed.
CME April live cattle tumbled 1.9%, or 2.575 cents,
to end at 135.775 cents per pound and reached its lowest price
since Sept. 13. The contract lost 4% for the week.
April feeder cattle dropped 2%, or 3.275 cents, to
finish at 157.250 cents per pound and touched its lowest price
since June 1. It was down about 5% for the week.
Live cattle and feeder cattle futures are oversold, a
commodity broker said.
Choice cuts of boxed beef eased by 2 cents to $254.33 per
cwt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Select cuts rose
by $0.63 to $248.41 per cwt after a steep fall on Thursday.
Cash cattle trading this week was steady to down from last
week, with light demand seen on Friday, traders said.
CME April lean hog futures closed down 4.5%, or the
4.75-cent daily limit, to end at 100.450 cents per pound. The
contract hit its lowest price since Feb. 7. June hogs
slid 4%, or 4.75 cents, to finish at 111.750 cents per pound.
The trading limit will temporarily widen to 7 cents on
Monday, exchange owner CME Group said.
