LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures advance in turnaround from losses

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
cattle and hog futures closed stronger on Wednesday as the
livestock markets recovered from losses in the previous session
that were linked to fears of a global economic recession,
traders said.
Wall Street also finished higher, after broad declines in
equities and commodities on Tuesday spilled over into livestock
markets.
Cattle futures in particular are linked to the moves in the
stock market because economic slumps can reduce consumer demand
for beef, analysts said.
CME's benchmark August live cattle contract settled
up 1.575 cents at 134.500 cents per pound. August feeder cattle
rose 0.600 cent to settle at 173.300 cents per pound.
August hogs finished 3.250 cents higher at 109.200
cents per pound.
The USDA quoted the pork carcass cutout value at $111.50 per
cwt, down about $3 from Tuesday. <PRK-MAN-CARCS>
Profit margins for pork processors improved to $25.35 per
hog from $23.05 per hog on Tuesday, HedgersEdge.com said. That
was down from $43.05 per hog a week ago.
In China, the world's top pork producer and consumer, the
most-active live hog futures contract closed down 4.7%
in the biggest daily decline since the contract launched.
Chinese hog prices have surged over the last two months, as
a reduction in the breeding herd that began last year started to
impact output. The market trend reversed sharply on Wednesday,
after the National Development and Reform Commission said it
will step up supervision of prices.
Analysts said that U.S. traders need to watch China's demand
for imported soybeans used for feed to determine the health of
the Chinese hog industry.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)