Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures advance in turnaround from losses

07/06/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hog futures closed stronger on Wednesday as the livestock markets recovered from losses in the previous session that were linked to fears of a global economic recession, traders said.

Wall Street also finished higher, after broad declines in equities and commodities on Tuesday spilled over into livestock markets.

Cattle futures in particular are linked to the moves in the stock market because economic slumps can reduce consumer demand for beef, analysts said.

CME's benchmark August live cattle contract settled up 1.575 cents at 134.500 cents per pound. August feeder cattle rose 0.600 cent to settle at 173.300 cents per pound.

August hogs finished 3.250 cents higher at 109.200 cents per pound.

The USDA quoted the pork carcass cutout value at $111.50 per cwt, down about $3 from Tuesday. <PRK-MAN-CARCS>

Profit margins for pork processors improved to $25.35 per hog from $23.05 per hog on Tuesday, HedgersEdge.com said. That was down from $43.05 per hog a week ago.

In China, the world's top pork producer and consumer, the most-active live hog futures contract closed down 4.7% in the biggest daily decline since the contract launched.

Chinese hog prices have surged over the last two months, as a reduction in the breeding herd that began last year started to impact output. The market trend reversed sharply on Wednesday, after the National Development and Reform Commission said it will step up supervision of prices.

Analysts said that U.S. traders need to watch China's demand for imported soybeans used for feed to determine the health of the Chinese hog industry. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pSimon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
RE
05:47pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:46p'Stranger Things' spin-off coming to Netflix
RE
05:45pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:43pArgentina's bond prices touch record lows
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 99.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.06% to 135.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pRichmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
2France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Transcript : PTC India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
5ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser

HOT NEWS