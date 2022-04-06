LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs firm, supported by cash markets

CHICAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange lifted on Wednesday, supported by
cash cattle prices that pulled up nearby futures markets.
"We just got below the cash market," said Alan Brugler,
president of Brugler Marketing. "That was an argument to try the
long side."
The nearby April live cattle contract firmed 0.900 to
137.7 cents per pound, as did the most-active June contract
, adding 0.900 cents to 134.225 cents per pound.
Cash cattle traded mostly steady at $138.00 per cwt,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though some
$140.00 trade could be found in the Northern Plains.
Packers processed 125,000 head of cattle, 4,000 more than
the same period a year earlier.
Boxed beef prices eased, with choice cuts falling 49 cents
to $271.04 per cwt, while select cuts lost $1.85 cents to
$261.05.
May feeder cattle were supported by stronger live cattle and
softer corn futures, with the May contract ending 0.950
cents higher at 159.950 cents per pound.
Meanwhile, CME lean hog futures firmed after falling for six
sessions, also supported as nearby contracts move to converge
with cash prices.
CME nearby May lean hogs firmed 1.075 cents to 98.75
cents per pound, lifting the benchmark June contract
0.350 cents to 114.700 cents per pound.
Hog processors slaughtered 460,000 head, 20,000 below the
same day last week and 34,000 below year-over-year volumes.
The CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash
hog prices, fell 75 cents to $101.66 cents per pound.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)