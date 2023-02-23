LIVESTOCK-CME cattle set contract high after Brazil halts beef exports to China

CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures reached a contract high on Thursday amid hopes that Chinese importers
will buy more U.S. beef after rival supplier Brazil suspended shipments to
China, analysts said.
Brazil said it would halt beef exports to China, the main destination for
its overseas shipments, after confirming a case of mad cow disease.
Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro vowed to treat the case with
the utmost transparency, adding he hopes the suspension can be lifted next
month. In 2021, Brazil suspended exports to China for more than three months
after finding two cases of the disease.
"Using history as a guide, the U.S. is going to be looking at extra beef
exports to China for the next three months and potentially longer if more cases
pop up," said Jim Gerlach, president of broker A/C Trading in Indiana.
The United States does not plan to restrict imports of Brazilian beef, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said in an email.
Thinly traded February live cattle futures settled up 0.250 cent
at 165.150 cents per pound after reaching 165.650 cents, the highest on a
continuous chart of the front contract since January 2015.
Most-active April live cattle finished up 0.250 cent at 165.325
cents per pound and set a contract high of 166.100 cents.
A reduction in the U.S. cattle herd has already boosted futures, as ranchers
have grappled with drought. The USDA, at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum,
projected the five-area steer price in 2023 will average a record $159.00 per
cwt, about $15 per cwt above 2022's average price.
CME March feeder cattle futures settled up 1.250 cents at 189.225
cents per pound and reached its highest price since September 2022, supported by
weak corn futures that signaled cheaper feed costs.
In the pig market, CME April lean hogs settled down 0.350 cent at
86.200 cents per pound while June hogs ended up 0.150 cent at 103.950
cents.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)