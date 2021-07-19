Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm on tighter supplies

07/19/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Monday, as supplies tightened in the Northern U.S. Plains, traders said.

"You've got a lot of empty yards," said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc. "We don't have a lot of large supplies, large runs. You're going to have to pay up for them."

CME August feeder cattle finished 1.750 cents higher at 157.375 cents per pound.

Live cattle were pressured by seasonally softer beef demand and larger market-ready supplies in the Southern U.S. plains, though tighter supplies supported cash live cattle in the North, with Nebraska trading at $123 per cwt, versus $120 in Oklahoma and Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME's most-active October live cattle futures ended down 0.500 cent at 125.100 cents per pound, though nearby August futures firmed 0.075 cent to 120.250 cents.

Boxed beef prices fell, with select cuts losing $2.30 to $249.49 per cwt and choice cuts dropping $1.45 to $266.49 per cwt, the USDA said. <BEEF-US-CH>, <BEEF-US-SE>

Meanwhile, lean hog futures eased as producers rebuild the U.S. hog herd, with the October contract falling on expectations of more market-ready hogs available by the fall.

"They're going to be coming up on more numbers," said Varilek, noting the deferred contracts could still firm moving into the fall.

CME August lean hog futures eased 1.175 cents on Monday to 104.475 cents per pound, while October lost 1.375 cents to 89.375 cents.

The CME's lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, climbed to $111.89 per cwt, its highest since June 29.

Daily hog slaughter increased to 457,000 head on Monday, up 1.78% versus the week prior, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
