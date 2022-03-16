LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle rise as feed prices slip; live cattle falls

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle fell on Wednesday on technical liquidation, as
livestock markets continue to wrestle with questions about
consumer demand as food prices surge, traders said.
Feeder cattle futures firmed on the day as feed prices fell,
traders said.
"Today's live cattle futures trade has been choppy to
weaker, as traders wait for activity on the cash market," Arlan
Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, said in a client
note. "The expectations are for trade to emerge near $140 per
cwt in the Southern Plains feedlot region."
Lean hog futures were mixed as livestock traders jockeyed
for position ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
weekly export report.
"It's a market that, with all the uncertainty in the Black
Sea region, has everybody trying to stay pretty close to home in
their positions ahead of the weekend," said Don Roose, president
of agricultural broker U.S. Commodities.
CME's most-active June live cattle fell 1.275 cents
to 135.525 cents per lb, while April feeder cattle rose
0.025 cent to 162.625 cents.
U.S. boxed beef prices were up, with choice cuts gaining 18
cents to $258.08 per cwt, the USDA said, while select cuts
firmed $1.43 to $250.27 per cwt.
Cattle slaughter maintained recent processing pace, with
125,000 head slaughtered.
CME April lean hog futures slipped back 0.025 cent to
end at 102.375 cents per pound. June hogs firmed 0.400
cent to finish at 120.475 cents per pound.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)