Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 4-week high, eye smaller U.S. herd

12/23/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures hit a four-week high on Thursday before retreating and may rise further next week because of smaller-than-expected national inventory numbers, analysts said.

The U.S. hog herd totaled 74.2 million head on Dec. 1, down 4% from a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a quarterly report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the herd would be 2.9% smaller.

The inventory of market hogs was down 4% from last year at 68 million head, the USDA said, while analysts were expecting a 3.1% drop.

The larger declines were a surprise because profits for hog producers were good in 2021, said Ron Plain, extension economist emeritus at the University of Missouri.

The USDA report shows the country will have a "tight supply of hogs for the next five months and likely some pretty good prices for hog producers," Plain said.

Hog farmers may expand their breeding herds if the USDA report leads to higher prices, said David Miller, chief economist for Decision Innovation Solution.

Before the report was released, Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) February lean hog futures settled down 0.125 cents at 83.225 cents per pound. The contract reached its highest price since Nov. 26 at 83.925 cents per pound earlier in the session.

The USDA, in a separate report, said the number of U.S. cattle on feed for slaughter on Dec. 1 was 11.985 million head, down 0.4% from a year earlier. That was largely in line with analysts' expectations.

Before the data was released, CME February live cattle settled up 2.250 cents at 139.625 cents per pound and reached its highest price since Dec. 7 at 139.725 cents.

CME March feeder cattle closed 1.825 cents higher at 163.750 cents and reached its highest price since Dec. 17 at 164.225 cents. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.05% 163.475 End-of-day quote.15.76%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.85% 136.9 End-of-day quote.20.19%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 1.13% 193.4438 Delayed Quote.15.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFinancial technology platform iCapital Network valued at over $6 bln after latest funding
RE
05:56pNew York City to scale down New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square
RE
05:48pU.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate
RE
05:47pIRAN ECONOMIC MONITOR, FALL 2021 : Adapting to the New Normal - A Protracted Pandemic and Ongoing Sanctions
PU
05:42pWoman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
RE
05:37pAMD amends GlobalFoundries deal, will buy $2.1 bln worth of wafers
RE
05:33pDollar Gains 0.25% to 114.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3411 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1329 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 89.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS