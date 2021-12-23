LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 4-week high, eye smaller U.S. herd

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures hit a four-week
high on Thursday before retreating and may rise further next
week because of smaller-than-expected national inventory
numbers, analysts said.
The U.S. hog herd totaled 74.2 million head on Dec. 1, down
4% from a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
in a quarterly report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average
expected the herd would be 2.9% smaller.
The inventory of market hogs was down 4% from last year at
68 million head, the USDA said, while analysts were expecting a
3.1% drop.
The larger declines were a surprise because profits for hog
producers were good in 2021, said Ron Plain, extension economist
emeritus at the University of Missouri.
The USDA report shows the country will have a "tight supply
of hogs for the next five months and likely some pretty good
prices for hog producers," Plain said.
Hog farmers may expand their breeding herds if the USDA
report leads to higher prices, said David Miller, chief
economist for Decision Innovation Solution.
Before the report was released, Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) February lean hog futures settled down 0.125 cents
at 83.225 cents per pound. The contract reached its highest
price since Nov. 26 at 83.925 cents per pound earlier in the
session.
The USDA, in a separate report, said the number of U.S.
cattle on feed for slaughter on Dec. 1 was 11.985 million head,
down 0.4% from a year earlier. That was largely in line with
analysts' expectations.
Before the data was released, CME February live cattle
settled up 2.250 cents at 139.625 cents per pound and
reached its highest price since Dec. 7 at 139.725 cents.
CME March feeder cattle closed 1.825 cents higher at
163.750 cents and reached its highest price since Dec. 17 at
164.225 cents.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)