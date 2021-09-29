Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower

09/29/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures closed mixed on Wednesday as the market paused following a surge tied to last week's bullish quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), traders said.

CME October lean hogs settled down 0.875 cent at 90.800 cents per lb while the most-active December contract inched up 0.025 cent to settle at 83.600 cents, paring gains after reaching 84 cents, its highest since Aug. 4.

Hog futures soared this week after the USDA on Friday reported that the U.S. Sept. 1 hog inventory and the June-to-August pig crop fell below trade expectations.

After an 8.8% climb over the first two trading days of this week, the December lean hogs contract ended nearly flat.

"People think that at least in the near term, this market has now priced the bullish number that came out from the USDA hogs and pigs report," said Altin Kalo, economist with Steiner Consulting Group.

In other pork-related news, the USDA pledged up to $500 million to prevent the spread of the fatal pig virus African swine fever, after Haiti and the Dominican Republic recently confirmed outbreaks.

A U.S. outbreak would likely slash American pork exports and pig prices, hurting farmers and meat companies such as Tyson Foods Inc.

Cattle futures ended lower. CME October live cattle settled down 0.225 cent at 121.775 cents per lb and benchmark December fell 0.450 cent to end at 127.050 cents.

CME November feeder cattle settled down 1.775 cents at 155.275 cents per lb, pressured in part as CBOT corn futures rose, implying higher feed costs.

Cash cattle traded in Texas and Kansas at $122 per cwt to $124 per cwt, traders said, roughly steady compared with last week, while wholesale beef prices continued a month-long decline. Choice cuts fell $4.23 per cwt to $297.33 per cwt on Wednesday and select cuts fell $2.57 per cwt to $271.78 per cwt, according to the USDA.

"Especially with beef prices grinding lower, the packer is not out there bidding (higher) on cattle," Kalo said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
