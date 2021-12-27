LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures touch 4-week high; cattle futures ease

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures rose for the
fourth straight trading session on Monday, as the market
continued to see support from a government report last week that
showed smaller-than-expected national inventory numbers, traders
said.
Most-active February hog futures settled the day up
0.425 cent at 83.65 cents per pound. Earlier in the session, the
contract traded at 84.650 cents per pound, the highest since
Nov. 26.
April hogs ended the day up 1.075 cents at 87.725
cents per pound.
Traders said they were focused on last week's U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) hogs and pigs quarterly report,
which said the U.S. hog herd totaled 74.2 million head on Dec.
1, down 4% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on
average expected the herd would be 2.9% smaller.
Investors were paying attention to the U.S. hog inventory,
too, which was down 4% from a year earlier according to USDA,
Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor, said in an
analyst note on Monday.
"Data also indicated US hog litters were smaller than a year
ago, which could further tighten the US pork supply in future
months," Setzer said.
On Monday, USDA quoted the U.S. pork cutout at $86.33 per
hundred weight (cwt), down $5.14 from Thursday.
In the beef markets, cattle futures were mixed on Monday, as
traders anticipated steady-to-heavier buying of cash cattle by
meat packers this week.
"The packers are buying for a full kill next week," said Don
Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "Just because
it's the holidays, the plants are still running, the grocery
stores still need to be stocked and people are still eating."
CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.350
cent at 139.275 cents per pound. CME March feeder cattle
fell 0.475 cent to 163.275 cents.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)