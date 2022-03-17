LIVESTOCK-CME hogs, feeder cattle slide on technical trading, higher grains

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
lean hogs and feeder cattle futures fell on Thursday on a flurry
of technical trading, as feed prices rebounded and investors
scrambled to find stable footing amid continued volatility in
the commodity markets.
Live cattle inched up, while cash cattle saw limited action
in the Southern Plains, with some sales coming in at a
lower-than-expected $138 per cwt, traders said.
Broad-based money flowed into agricultural commodity
markets, firming soybeans after four straight days of declines,
while U.S. weekly corn export sales were well above market
expectations.
"Most of these commodities also have a solid story," Arlan
Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, said in a client
note.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Agriculture Department reported Thursday
that beef export sales totaled 19,700 tonnes for the week ended
March 10, down from 27,500 tonnes a week earlier - with China
accounting for about one-third of the beef shipments.
Analysts are closely tracking how the coronavirus Omicron
variant outbreak in China is affecting its ports. With millions
of people under lockdown, China has imposed some of the toughest
measures in the financial center of Shanghai - home to the
world's busiest container port.
CME's most-active June live cattle rose 0.400 cent to
135.925 cents per lb, while April feeder cattle fell
1.525 cents to 162.100 cents.
USDA also reported that pork export sales were at 38,300
tonnes, up 51% from the previous week and up 36% from the prior
four-week average.
"Hogs are so overvalued right now. But it doesn't mean
anything if you have buyers showing up, and really, we just keep
seeing money coming into this market," said Karl Setzer,
commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.
CME April lean hog futures fell 2.025 cents to end at
100.350 cents per pound. June hogs fell 3.500 cents to
finish at 116.975 cents per pound.
