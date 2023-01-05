LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures touch three-week low

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures
set a three-week low on Thursday, under pressure from losses in
broader markets and following recent weakness in cash hog
prices, analysts said.
Feeder cattle futures also ended lower as the market pulled
back one day after hitting a September high.
Livestock markets took signals from a decline in U.S. stocks
amid concerns that economic headwinds could dent demand for
pricey meat, traders said.
CME February lean hogs ended down 1.550 cents at
82.525 cents per pound and reached their lowest price since Dec.
15 at 81.600.
Lean hog futures are expected to find support later in the
year from tightening supplies of U.S. hogs, though the market is
not focused on that factor yet, a broker said.
In feeder cattle futures, the March contract sank
1.675 cents to 186.550 cents per pound. It was a turnaround
after futures prices rallied on Wednesday when a drop in grain
prices made livestock feed less expensive.
Corn futures on Thursday finished down just 1 cent
at the Chicago Board of Trade, after setting a
two-week low
.
Most live cattle futures settled lower, though the
benchmark February contract ended up 0.075 cent at
157.350 cents per pound.
Strong wholesale boxed beef prices have recently helped
underpin live cattle futures, brokers said.
Choice cuts of boxed beef fell by $1.26 to $281.63 per
hundredweight on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said. Select cuts of boxed beef rose by $0.55 to 256.95 per
hundredweight.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)