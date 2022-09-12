Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures weaken, USDA lowers 2022 price outlook

09/12/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures eased on Monday as the U.S. Agriculture Department lifted its forecast for domestic pork production and lowered its price outlook for pigs for this year.

The department, in a monthly report, raised its estimate for pork production in the third quarter by 0.9% from August because the pace of slaughtering has exceeded expectations. The agency lowered its 2022 hog price forecast 3.4% from last month to $71.30 per hundredweight based on observed prices.

"We're seeing lighter weights but higher quantity," the department said in a webcast after issuing the report.

CME October lean hogs closed 1.300 cents lower at 91.875 cents per lb, while December hogs slid 0.350 cent to end at 82.775 cents per lb.

Meat processors slaughtered about 483,000 hogs on Monday, up from 470,000 hogs a year earlier, according to daily U.S. government data.

Beef production is also projected to exceed previous expectations in 2022 and 2023 due to higher slaughtering, the agriculture department said in its monthly report. Cattle ranchers are sending more animals to feedlots to be fattened for slaughter as a U.S. drought has scorched pastures used for grazing.

The department, in its monthly report, slightly raised its price outlook for steers in 2022 to $142.80 per hundredweight from $142.10 last month.

At the CME, October live cattle rose 0.075 cent to 145.750 cents per lb, and December gained 0.375 cent to close at 151.350 cents per lb.

Feeder cattle futures, meanwhile, came under pressure from rising prices for corn used for livestock feed, traders said. October feeders sank 2.450 cents to close at 183.125 cents per lb and touched their lowest price in more than two weeks. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.045 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.41% 712.25 End-of-day quote.17.74%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.55% 183.325 End-of-day quote.9.66%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 1.00% 93.05 End-of-day quote.14.36%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 1.00% 145.825 End-of-day quote.4.28%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.61% 574.613 Real-time Quote.15.47%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -1.05% 217.5194 Real-time Quote.9.49%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX -3.07% 126.7271 Real-time Quote.9.43%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.89% 508.9079 Real-time Quote.5.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pDogecoin Gained 0.36% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.99% to $1724.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 3.48% to $22396.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pChile launches plan to boost investment to address weakened economy
RE
05:28pSoy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
RE
05:27pStronger Dollar Drags on Oracle's 1Q Earnings -- Currency Comment
DJ
05:26pAmtrak to begin cancelling some long-distance trains Tuesday
RE
05:25pMost Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk-sources
RE
05:24pMexican drug lord who was jailed for killing U.S. agent granted house arrest
RE
05:24pTech Up on Rate, Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come ..
4Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
5U.S. consumer inflation expectations ease again, NY Fed says

HOT NEWS