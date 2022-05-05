Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains

05/05/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CME lean hog futures firmed for a second session on Thursday, supported by bargain buying, though demand concerns capped gains, analysts said.

"We've got conflicting fundamentals. Seasonally, hog supplies should continue to tighten into mid-summer. But right now there's a lot of demand worry," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management.

Benchmark June lean hogs added 1.975 cents to 107.075 cents per pound. July hogs firmed 2.375 cents to 109.425 cents per pound.

U.S. exporters sold 23,800 tonnes of pork during the week ended April 28, down 13% from the prior 4-week average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Shipments of 32,200 tonnes were up 8% versus the previous 4-week average.

Hog slaughter remains strong, with 478,000 head slaughtered, in line with year-ago pace.

The CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, fell 11 cents to $101.04 per cwt.

Meanwhile, live cattle futures fell, pressured by softer cash cattle and uncertain demand for beef amid inflationary pressures faced by U.S. consumers.

"The beef market should be rallying, seasonally, but it's not really showing much life. I think there are still demand concerns," said Houghton.

CME June live cattle futures lost 1.050 cents to settle at 133.775 cents per pound, while August feeder cattle fell 1.825 cents to 174.375 cents per pound.

Cash cattle has eased slightly from last week, with Northern plains trade easing as much as $4.00 to $142.00 per cwt, while cattle in the Southern Plains traded around $140.00 per cwt, unchanged from last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wholesale boxed beef prices also trimmed lower, with choice cuts falling $4.56 to $255.18 per cwt, while select cuts lost $1.87 to $245.81 per cwt, the USDA said.

Beef exports firmed 28% versus the week prior, with exporters selling 14,600 tonnes of beef last week, the USDA said. Shipments of 20,300 tonnes increased 16% versus the week prior. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:44pCourt orders BitMEX co-founders to pay fine in connection with CFTC charges
RE
05:41pPeloton seeks buyers for minority stake - WSJ
RE
05:41pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains
RE
05:37pBritain to give new tech regulator statutory powers
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.83% to 130.16 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 2.18% to $1.2359 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.76% to $1.0542 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 95.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBrazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
4ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS