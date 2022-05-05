LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CME lean hog futures firmed for a
second session on Thursday, supported by bargain buying, though
demand concerns capped gains, analysts said.
"We've got conflicting fundamentals. Seasonally, hog
supplies should continue to tighten into mid-summer. But right
now there's a lot of demand worry," said Doug Houghton,
technical analyst at Brock Capital Management.
Benchmark June lean hogs added 1.975 cents to 107.075
cents per pound. July hogs firmed 2.375 cents to 109.425
cents per pound.
U.S. exporters sold 23,800 tonnes of pork during the week
ended April 28, down 13% from the prior 4-week average, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said. Shipments of 32,200 tonnes were
up 8% versus the previous 4-week average.
Hog slaughter remains strong, with 478,000 head slaughtered,
in line with year-ago pace.
The CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash
hog prices, fell 11 cents to $101.04 per cwt.
Meanwhile, live cattle futures fell, pressured by softer
cash cattle and uncertain demand for beef amid inflationary
pressures faced by U.S. consumers.
"The beef market should be rallying, seasonally, but it's
not really showing much life. I think there are still demand
concerns," said Houghton.
CME June live cattle futures lost 1.050 cents to
settle at 133.775 cents per pound, while August feeder cattle
fell 1.825 cents to 174.375 cents per pound.
Cash cattle has eased slightly from last week, with Northern
plains trade easing as much as $4.00 to $142.00 per cwt, while
cattle in the Southern Plains traded around $140.00 per cwt,
unchanged from last week, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Wholesale boxed beef prices also trimmed lower, with choice
cuts falling $4.56 to $255.18 per cwt, while select cuts lost
$1.87 to $245.81 per cwt, the USDA said.
Beef exports firmed 28% versus the week prior, with
exporters selling 14,600 tonnes of beef last week, the USDA
said. Shipments of 20,300 tonnes increased 16% versus the week
prior.
