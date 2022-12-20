Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs eased on weaker pork cutout

12/20/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by falling pork prices, analysts said.

"The product markets are so weak, I think it's keeping the nearby under pressure," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

Carcass cutout values dropped $1.47 to $83.46 per hundredweight (cwt.), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME February lean hogs closed down 1.450 cents at 84.250 cents per pound.

The CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, fell 71 cents to $80.84 per cwt.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to issue a quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on Friday, along with monthly Cattle on Feed data.

CME live cattle futures also stepped back on Tuesday, as declining slaughter pace pressures cash and futures markets, while the threat of winter weather lends support.

"They’ve kind of offset each other," said Kalo. "Even though you have pretty high wholesale prices, the packers have kind of stepped back here."

Cold temperatures and winter storms moving through the U.S. Great Plains add support, Kalo noted.

Beef slaughter pace picked up on Tuesday to 124,000 head, after dipping to 100,000 head on Monday, the USDA said.

Boxed beef prices were mixed, with choice cuts firming $1.22 to $265.05 per hundredweight, while select cuts fell $4.67 to 233.90 per hundredweight, the USDA reported.

Benchmark CME February live cattle eased 0.475 cent to end at 155.575 cents per pound, while the spot December live cattle contract eased 0.225 cent to 155.050 cents per pound.

Feeder cattle futures firmed, with the January contract adding 1.525 cents to 183.625 cents per pound. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOXED, INC. -10.76% 0.2098 End-of-day quote.-98.47%
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
CME GROUP INC. -0.87% 169.19 Delayed Quote.-25.10%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.88% 183.7 End-of-day quote.10.13%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 2.83% 84.575 End-of-day quote.14.61%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.19% 154.975 End-of-day quote.10.99%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX 0.67% 218.5767 Real-time Quote.8.68%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX -1.69% 123.5521 Real-time Quote.5.28%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.30% 530.9727 Real-time Quote.11.70%
Latest news "Economy"
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% to 97.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pEuro Gains 0.15% to $1.0625 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pSterling Gains 0.33% to $1.2185 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pDollar Lost 3.80% to 131.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBlackberry ltd - expect annual iot segment revenue of $205 mln t…
RE
05:42pNew Zealand announces changes to agricultural emissions scheme to help farmers
RE
05:40pBlackberry ltd - see some tightening in north america and europe…
RE
05:39pBlackberry ltd - we see strength in china and india, both signif…
RE
05:36pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs eased on weaker pork cutout
RE
05:35pNike inc exec - expect q3 gross margin to decline at a similar r…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morning bid: Sayonara, cheap money
2There should not be any 'crash' in French and European economy - ECB's ..
3Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Cigna, Lowe's, Nike, Tesla...
5Futures subdued after BOJ's policy surprise

HOT NEWS