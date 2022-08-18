Log in
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs fall on weak exports

08/18/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Thursday, pressured by softening wholesale pork prices and weak export demand, analysts said.

"We're going to have more supply coming at us, and that's putting pressure on the wholesale market," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.

CME August October lean hogs fell 4.750 cents to 93.300 cents per pound, dropping 4.84%.

Wholesale pork prices eased early in the session but recovered by the end of day, with pork carcasses adding $1.44 to $119.91 per cwt, the USDA said.

The CME's Lean Hog Index a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices shaved 44 cents to $120.62 per cwt.

U.S. exporters sold 13,500 tonnes of pork during the week ended Aug. 11, down 43% from the prior 4-week average, the USDA said.

"The export numbers that came out this morning were not very encouraging. Sales to China were almost non-existent, so I think that added to the downward pressure," said Kalo.

Live cattle futures also eased, pulled lower by softening cash values in the southern U.S. Plains.

"Even though you have pretty strong prices in parts of the country, the average price keeps getting dragged lower by what’s happening in the south," said Kalo.

CME October live cattle futures lost 1.100 cents to 144.750 cents per lb., while CME September feeder cattle futures fell 1.850 cents to 185.275 cents per lb.

Cash cattle prices in the southern U.S. plains traded around $141 per cwt, discount to the northern plains, which traded steady at $148 per cwt.

Wholesale beef prices were steady-to-softer, with select cuts slimming 42 cents to $237.47 per cwt, while choice cuts firmed 5 cents to $264.39 per cwt. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.-41.67%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 181.3 End-of-day quote.8.78%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 93.3 End-of-day quote.49.38%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 141.2 End-of-day quote.1.47%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -0.99% 221.7073 Real-time Quote.11.53%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX -4.84% 136.8239 Real-time Quote.20.34%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX -0.75% 494.0273 Real-time Quote.4.40%
