LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease, cash maintains against lower futures

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures
eased on Wednesday, pressured as processors pull market-ready
cattle forward heading into the late spring, analysts said.
June live cattle futures are discounted versus the cash
market, creating an incentive to sell before cash falls.
"We're going to start narrowing up cash and the June board,"
said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
"Producers are willing sellers, because they see that discount."
CME June live cattle futures lost 0.500 cent to
settle at 134.825 cents per pound.
Cash cattle maintained much of its recent strength, with
Northern trade maintaining at $146.00 per cwt, while Southern
Plains cattle traded steady at $140.00 per cwt, according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wholesale demand firmed, with choice cuts of boxed beef
adding 19 cents to $259.74 per cwt, while select cuts gained 34
cents to $247.68 per cwt, the USDA said.
Feeder cattle were little changed, awaiting direction from
corn futures, used as a feedstock. High corn prices have
prompted cattle producers to drop weights and move livestock
forward more quickly, Varilek said.
"Nobody was figuring on $8 corn when they were buying these
feeder calves that are now ready," he said.
CME August feeder cattle eased 0.075 cent to 176.200
cents per pound.
Meanwhile, lean hogs gained on technical support after
falling to more than three-month lows on Tuesday.
Benchmark June lean hogs added 2.900 cents to 105.100
cents per pound, bouncing off its 200-day moving average. July
hogs firmed 3.2 cents to 107.050 cents per pound.
Lean hogs have fallen over the last two weeks, pressured by
persistent lockdowns across China in an attempt to curb the
spread of COVID-19 that suppress demand for pork exports from
the U.S.
The Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog
prices, fell 44 cents to $101.15 per cwt.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)