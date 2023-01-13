LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by
tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks
lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production,
traders said.
Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent
trading range as cash cattle prices at Plains feedlot markets
were mixed in light trade compared with last week's sales.
However, lower feeder cattle futures amid rising feed corn
prices capped gains in the live cattle market.
February live cattle ended 0.175 cent higher at
157.725 cents per pound while April futures were down
0.025 cent at 160.900 cents. March feeder cattle futures
fell 1.400 cents to 182.875 cents per pound.
CME lean hog futures ended mixed on Friday, as pressure from
weak cash hog prices and ample supplies was offset by a sharply
higher wholesale pork carcass cutout value.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pork cutout
<PRK-MAN-CARCS> jumped to $81.64 per cwt on Friday, up $2.31
from a near two-year low posted the prior day.
Pork packer margins remained weak at an estimated $2.00 per
head on Friday, down from $7.50 a week ago, according to
livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.
CME February lean hogs ended 0.100 cent lower at
78.650 cents per pound while April futures were up 0.100
cent at 87.275 cents per pound. Deferred contracts were 0.275
cent lower to 0.650 higher.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago
Editing by Marguerita Choy)