LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall to lowest in three weeks

08/31/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped to their lowest prices in more than three weeks on Tuesday as boxed beef prices continued to weaken amid expectations for reduced demand, analysts said.

Lean hog futures also declined as traders adjusted positions on the last day of the month and ahead of the three-daily Labor Day holiday weekend in the United States, brokers said.

Beef prices normally top out just ahead of Labor Day, which is on Monday, as the summer grilling season comes to an end.

CME October live cattle ended down 1.425 cents at 126.900 cents per pound and reached its lowest price since Aug. 6. December live cattle fell 1.200 cents to 133.475 cents per pound.

October feeder cattle weakened 1.200 cents to 167.750 cents per pound and touched its lowest price since Aug. 20.

Choice cuts of boxed beef slipped by $0.67 to $342.11 per cwt from Monday, while select cuts dropped by $0.52 to $312.03 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Analysts said they hoped that export sales of U.S. beef would compensate for an expected slowdown in domestic demand after Labor Day.

Argentina extended beef export restrictions until the end of October, stoking tensions with the powerful farm sector as the government seeks to bolster domestic meat supply to help contain rising food prices.

In the pig market, CME October hogs settled 1.350 cents weaker at 88.800 cents per pound. The market pulled back after rising on Monday to its highest price since Aug. 4.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
