LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
feeder cattle and live cattle futures rose on Tuesday amid
technical buying, while lean hog futures finished mixed.
Both cattle markets have been due to rebound after recent
selloffs dragged prices too low at a time when demand is solid,
brokers said.
Live cattle futures topped a one-week high after hitting a
four-month low on Friday.
"Fundamentally I think we had gotten too cheap across the
board in cattle," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for
Zaner Ag Hedge Group.
Front-month CME October live cattle futures settled
up 0.200 cent at 122.825 cents per pound. Deferred futures were
higher, though the most-active December contract fell
0.200 cent to end at 127.850 cents. October and December
contracts reached their highest prices since Sept. 27 during the
session.
Most-active November feeder cattle ended up 1.850
cents at 156.875 cents per pound and also touched its highest
price since Sept. 27.
Further advances in feeder cattle futures could signal
higher prices are in store for live cattle, Seifried said.
"The feeders are the leaders," he said. "If feeders can
continue to recover, that gives us reason to think that maybe
live cattle can."
In the pork market, CME October lean hogs settled up
0.175 cent at 90.975 cents per pound. Most-active CME December
lean hogs sagged 0.550 cent to end at 82.550 cents and
touched a one-week low.
Hog futures had been technically overbought and will likely
attempt to bounce back following a correction, traders said.
U.S. wholesale pork cutout values, reported by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, were weaker. The carcass value
dropped by $4.27 to $108.13 per hundredweight (cwt) and ham
values sank by $14.93 to $76.94 per cwt.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)