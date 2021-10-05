Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains

10/05/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle and live cattle futures rose on Tuesday amid technical buying, while lean hog futures finished mixed.

Both cattle markets have been due to rebound after recent selloffs dragged prices too low at a time when demand is solid, brokers said.

Live cattle futures topped a one-week high after hitting a four-month low on Friday.

"Fundamentally I think we had gotten too cheap across the board in cattle," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge Group.

Front-month CME October live cattle futures settled up 0.200 cent at 122.825 cents per pound. Deferred futures were higher, though the most-active December contract fell 0.200 cent to end at 127.850 cents. October and December contracts reached their highest prices since Sept. 27 during the session.

Most-active November feeder cattle ended up 1.850 cents at 156.875 cents per pound and also touched its highest price since Sept. 27.

Further advances in feeder cattle futures could signal higher prices are in store for live cattle, Seifried said.

"The feeders are the leaders," he said. "If feeders can continue to recover, that gives us reason to think that maybe live cattle can."

In the pork market, CME October lean hogs settled up 0.175 cent at 90.975 cents per pound. Most-active CME December lean hogs sagged 0.550 cent to end at 82.550 cents and touched a one-week low.

Hog futures had been technically overbought and will likely attempt to bounce back following a correction, traders said.

U.S. wholesale pork cutout values, reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, were weaker. The carcass value dropped by $4.27 to $108.13 per hundredweight (cwt) and ham values sank by $14.93 to $76.94 per cwt.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains
RE
05:54pHead of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end
RE
05:49pUK factories plan most widespread price hikes since 1980s -survey
RE
05:42pAustralia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives
RE
05:38pFashion rental company Rent the Runway discloses drop in revenue in IPO filing
RE
05:38pAustralia banking watchdog tightens home loan requirements
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.15% to 88.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.18% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.14% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.49% to 111.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally after tech sell-off, dollar gains
2Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outag..
3Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back
4Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
5Stemmer Imaging : Capital Markets Day 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING specifies ..

HOT NEWS