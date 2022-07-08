LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures eased on Friday as brokers said steady-to-lower
cash prices were seen as disappointing.
Feeder cattle futures also finished weaker, under pressure
from climbing prices of grain used for livestock feed, brokers
said.
Traders kept an eye on the cash market, where prices are
trading at a premium to live cattle futures. Futures trading is
expected to remain sideways and choppy, brokers said.
Seasonally, it is difficult for futures to rally in the
summer, said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based broker U.S.
Commodities.
"The cattle market is just stuck," Roose said.
August live cattle futures settled down 0.600 cent at
132.950 cents per pound. August feeder cattle dropped
0.750 cent to close at 171.725 cents per pound and hit their
lowest price since June 30.
In demand news, weekly export sales of U.S. beef were
lackluster, brokers said. Net sales of 11,000 tonnes for 2022
were down 35% from the previous week and 30% from the prior
four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
For U.S. pork, weekly net sales of 31,200 tonnes for 2022
were down 3% from the previous week but up 23% from the prior
four-week average. China, the world's largest pork consumer and
producer, bought 11,400 tonnes, including cancellations of 200
tonnes, the USDA said.
The USDA separately reported the pork carcass cutout value
rose by $2.34 to $114.53 per cwt. <PRK-MAN-CARCS>
Globally, meat price indices rose in June, although overall
food prices fell for a third consecutive month, the United
Nations' food agency said.
At the CME, most-active August lean hogs closed down
0.325 cent at 109.175 cents per pound. October hogs edged
up 0.025 cent to 94 cents per pound and reached its highest
price since April 28. Other deferred contracts were also
stronger.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)