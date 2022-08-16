LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle set multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures on Tuesday rose to their highest level since
April on concerns about tightening livestock supplies, analysts
said.
Feeder cattle futures hit a February high, while lean hog
futures fell to their lowest level in more than a week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting cattle will
become more expensive next year and beef production will decline
as drought is reducing herd sizes. Producers are sending more
animals to slaughter, instead of keeping them to reproduce,
because of elevated feed costs and limited supplies of pasture
for grazing.
A monthly USDA report due on Friday is expected to show
about the same number of cattle in feedlots compared to last
year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Marketing of
cattle in July are expected to be down 2.9% from a year earlier,
while July placements are seen down 1.5%.
"Reports of exceptional drought-related cattle movement in
the Southern Plains were noted for the month," said Kevin
Coburn, senior economist for S&P Global Commodity Insights.
CME October live cattle futures settled 1.875 cents
higher at 145.675 cents per lb.
CME September feeder cattle futures advanced 2.475
cents to close at 185.475 cents per lb. The market got a boost
from declining prices for grains used for animal feed, said Matt
Wiegand, commodity broker for FuturesOne.
In other news, some market analysts said China's demand for
U.S. beef could increase if Beijing blocks meat shipments from
Australia and New Zealand.
Australia and New Zealand said they were aware of Chinese
media reports of a ban on meat imports from both countries by
Beijing, but that they had not received any official notice and
shipments had been clearing as normal.
In the pork market, CME August October lean hogs sank
4 cents to 96.575 cents per pound and touched their lowest price
since Aug. 4. That is down from a contract high of 101.650
reached last week.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)