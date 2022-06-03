LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active
contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend
profit-taking, analysts said.
Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while
lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME.
Strong demand for cattle from meatpackers and a decline in
the U.S. herd size have helped support live cattle futures,
analysts said. Cattle inventories are tightening amid drought in
the United States and high costs for livestock feed.
World food prices dipped in May for a second consecutive
month after hitting a record high in March, although the cost of
cereals rose and the meat index hit an all-time high, the United
Nations' food agency said.
U.S. beef processors on Friday slaughtered an estimated
126,000 cattle, up from 120,000 cattle a week earlier and
120,000 a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
CME June live cattle touched 133.925 cents per pound,
its highest since May 17, before backpedaling to end 0.025 cent
lower at 133.600 cents.
The most-active August live cattle contract touched
its highest since May 12 at 134.575 cents before closing down
0.275 cent at 133.850 cents.
Deferred live cattle futures settled firmer, along with
feeder cattle futures. A setback in grain futures at the Chicago
Board of Trade helped support gains in feeder cattle, a broker
said.
CME August feeder cattle ended up 0.925 cent at
173.875 cents per pound and reached its highest price since May
10.
In the pork market, most-active July lean hog futures
dropped 1.425 cents to close at 110.750 cents per pound.
Carcass values in the U.S. pork cutout fell by $2.64 to
$109.38 per 100 pounds, while belly values tumbled $16.66 to
$160.53 per 100 pounds, the USDA said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)