LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeders ease; cattle on feed increases

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures were mixed on Friday, with the nearby contract
firming while the most-active month eased, pressured by
expectations of increased cattle placements in the U.S.
Agriculture Department's monthly assessment.
U.S. feedlots held 2% more cattle on May 1 versus the same
time a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the
market close, above the 1.3% analysts expected in a Reuters
survey. The increase marks four consecutive months of record
feedlot inventories since the current data series began in 1996.
April cattle placements into feedlots were 99% of year-ago
levels, higher than the 4.6% decline analysts predictions, while
marketings were down 2%, in line with expectations.
"We're just placing more cattle on feed. The increase in
placements of relatively light cattle suggests that the drought
is having an effect and some producers are sending cattle to the
feedlot rather than add more pounds outside of it," said Altin
Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group.
Dry conditions across the U.S. Plains has parched
pastureland, pushing cattle ranchers to costlier feed sources.
Recent rains are thought to have improved grazing land
conditions, though continued rainfall is needed, Kalo said.
CME June live cattle futures inched higher, adding
0.075 cents to 131.575 cents per pound, while the most-active
August live cattle eased 0.475 cent to 131.550 cents per
pound. CME August feeder cattle fell 1.275 cents to
163.925 cents per pound.
Beef packers were set to process 680,000 head this week, up
3.5% from the week prior, according to the USDA.
Prices for choice cuts of boxed beef firmed $1.08 to $262.78
per cwt, while select cuts eased $1.03 to $245.03 per cwt, the
USDA said.
Lean hog futures firmed, with the nearby June contract
adding 3.575 cents to 108.875 cents per pound. The
most-active July contract closed up 2.025 cents at
109.000 cents per pound.
"Going into June and July, we're going to have tighter
supplies," said Kalo. "Hot weather is going to start to take its
toll on weights."
Hog slaughter eased to 457,000 head on Friday, although
processors were poised to end the week with 2.414 million head
slaughtered, up 1.6% from the week prior.
The CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash
hog prices, added 29 cents to $100.37 per cwt.
