Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on strong cash trade

09/20/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle strengthened on Tuesday, underpinned by strong cash markets and tight supplies of market-ready cattle, though recession fears limit gains, traders said.

"We saw some pretty strong cash trade in the western cornbelt yesterday," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing. "Our long-term bias is higher, until it becomes attractive to retain heifers on pasture."

CME October live cattle added 0.575 cent to close at 146.300 cents per lb., after reaching 146.775, while December live cattle closed up 0.175 cent at 151.075 cents per lb.

CME feeder cattle futures eased, with October feeders slipping 2.275 cents to 180.025 cents per lb. and November feeders lost 2.250 cents to 181.275 cents.

Cash cattle traded was firmer to start the week, Brugler noted, but light in volume. The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged cash trade last week at $143 per hundred weight (cwt) in the northern U.S. plains to $142 in the southern plains.

Meanwhile, consumer beef prices remain strong, with choice cuts easing 81 cents to $251.64 per cwt, while select cuts added $1.34 to $227.23 per cwt, the USDA said.

CME lean hog futures gained as cash hog prices remain firm despite lower nearby futures, Brugler said.

"We’re getting the normal seasonal decline. I think the board was anticipating a little more aggressive drop in the index, and then had to rally back," he said.

October lean hogs lost 0.425 cent to 96.475 cents per lb., while the most-active December hogs firmed 0.18 cent to 88.150 cents per lb.

The lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog values, added 45 cents to 98.42 cents per pound.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture quoted the U.S. pork carcass cutout value down for a second day at $105.18 per cwt, losing 71 cents from Monday. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.04 End-of-day quote.-33.33%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.43% 179.975 End-of-day quote.7.84%
LEAN HOGS FUTURE (HE) - CMG/C1 -0.59% 96.325 End-of-day quote.18.41%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 0.15% 145.725 End-of-day quote.4.31%
S&P GSCI FEEDER CATTLE INDEX -1.23% 214.1467 Real-time Quote.7.53%
S&P GSCI LEAN HOGS INDEX 0.03% 129.3081 Real-time Quote.8.19%
S&P GSCI LIVE CATTLE INDEX 0.12% 515.6144 Real-time Quote.8.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on strong cash trade
RE
05:08pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pCommunications Services Shares Fall Led By Megacap Names -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:05pNew York to install security cameras on every subway car
RE
05:05pTechnology Shares Slip as Market Eyes Rates -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pFinancial Shares Tumble as Fed Rate Decision Looms -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:03pTrump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new claims against former president
RE
05:02pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:59pHealthcare Shares Move Lower With Focus on the Fed -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
04:58pCharter must pay murder victim's family $1.15 billion, Texas judge rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
5JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimo..

HOT NEWS