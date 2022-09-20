LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on strong cash trade

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle strengthened on Tuesday, underpinned by strong cash
markets and tight supplies of market-ready cattle, though
recession fears limit gains, traders said.
"We saw some pretty strong cash trade in the western
cornbelt yesterday," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler
Marketing. "Our long-term bias is higher, until it becomes
attractive to retain heifers on pasture."
CME October live cattle added 0.575 cent to close at
146.300 cents per lb., after reaching 146.775, while December
live cattle closed up 0.175 cent at 151.075 cents per lb.
CME feeder cattle futures eased, with October feeders
slipping 2.275 cents to 180.025 cents per lb. and November
feeders lost 2.250 cents to 181.275 cents.
Cash cattle traded was firmer to start the week, Brugler
noted, but light in volume. The U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegged cash trade last week at $143 per hundred weight (cwt) in
the northern U.S. plains to $142 in the southern plains.
Meanwhile, consumer beef prices remain strong, with choice
cuts easing 81 cents to $251.64 per cwt, while select cuts added
$1.34 to $227.23 per cwt, the USDA said.
CME lean hog futures gained as cash hog prices remain firm
despite lower nearby futures, Brugler said.
"We’re getting the normal seasonal decline. I think the
board was anticipating a little more aggressive drop in the
index, and then had to rally back," he said.
October lean hogs lost 0.425 cent to 96.475 cents per
lb., while the most-active December hogs firmed 0.18 cent
to 88.150 cents per lb.
The lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog
values, added 45 cents to 98.42 cents per pound.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture quoted the U.S. pork
carcass cutout value down for a second day at $105.18 per cwt,
losing 71 cents from Monday.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by
Maju Samuel)