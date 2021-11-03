LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firms on stronger cash, wholesale market

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, underpinned by stronger cash
trade as packers pull more cattle forward, while wholesale beef
prices added support, analysts said.
"It does seem like the packers have picked up the production
for cattle lately," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at
Brock Capital Management. "Feedlots are likely getting more
current on marketings."
December live cattle futures firmed 1.700 cents at
131.650 cents per pound after reaching 132.400, its highest
since Sept. 3. The most-actively traded January feeder cattle
contract rose 2.200 cents to settle at 159.225 cents per
pound.
Cash cattle traded at $128.00 per cwt. in Kansas, Texas and
Oklahoma, up $2.00 from a week earlier, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, while daily cattle slaughter held
steady at 122,000 head.
Wholesale beef firmed, with select cuts adding $1.59 to
$267.72 per cwt., while choice cuts gained $1.11 to $288.49 per
cwt, the USDA said.
Lean hog futures also firmed, supported by firmer pork
cutout and tight hog supplies, Houghton said.
"The cutout strength held today," he said. "It would suggest
seasonal demand for hams ahead of the year-end holidays."
In CME lean hog futures, the benchmark December contract
settled 1.700 cents higher at 75.950 cents per pound.
February lean hogs closed the day up 1.400 cents at
78.550 cents per pound.
The CME's lean hog index, a two-day weighted average
of cash hog prices, fell 0.120 cents to $79.04 cents per pound,
still premium to December futures.
Increased demand for pork heading into the year end could
offer a floor to hog futures, Houghton said, though ongoing
labor issues and federal regulations slowing processing line
speeds continue to pressure the market.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)