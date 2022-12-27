LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle
futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies
and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said.
Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely
caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing
temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima
Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
"These big cattle just got blitzed by this weather. Losses
of 50 to 100 pounds per head is not unusual," said Kooima.
Futures were also boosted by tighter numbers of cattle
placed into feedlots in November, falling 2% versus the same
month in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported after
the market close on Friday.
For much of 2022, drought across the U.S. Plains pushed
cattle producers to send more heifers to slaughter rather than
retain them for breeding, contributing to higher feedlot
placements.
The decline in placements indicates that lower cattle
supplies are moving through the supply chain, said Kooima,
noting that states in the South and West have cut more
placements, due to high feed prices.
"It's especially high in the South, because of freight.
Those were the big losers – Texas down 2%, Kansas down 6%," said
Kooima. "Nebraska and Iowa were both up slightly on numbers. So
it appears that some of these cattle are moving toward the feed
source."
Benchmark CME February live cattle added 0.125 cents
to 157.875 cents per pound.
March feeder cattle futures slipped 1.350 cents to
185.4 cents per pound, pressured by higher corn futures
Meat prices strengthened, with boxed beef choice cuts
firming $8.09 per hundredweight (cwt) to $280.04 and select cuts
adding 17 cents to $245.64 per cwt, the USDA said.
CME's lean hog futures gained, supported by tighter hog
supplies, as noted in the USDA's quarterly hog and pigs report,
also released after the bell on Friday.
CME February lean hogs added 3.65 cents to 91.475
cents per pound.
