LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease ahead of U.S. holiday weekend

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures eased on Wednesday, as packers prep for a
short processing week after the Fourth of July holiday in the
United States, traders said.
Packers' purchases are expected to slow by the end of the
week, to avoid having pens full of animals waiting over the
three-day holiday, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst for
AgriVisor.
"They're also wanting to see what beef demand will be after
July 4, and if inflation pressures will be leading consumers to
make different choices at the grocery store," Setzer said.
Beef processors slaughtered an estimated 124,000 cattle on
Wednesday, down from 126,000 head a week earlier, but up from
120,000 head a year earlier, the USDA said.
Pork processors slaughtered an estimated 466,000 hogs on
Wednesday, up from 462,000 hogs a year ago.
Meanwhile, packers' profit margins declined to $148.95 per
head of cattle from $152.05 per head a week ago, while profit
margins rose to $43.05 per hog from $29.85 per hog a week
earlier, said livestock marketing advisory service
HedgersEdge.com.
CME's benchmark August live cattle futures settled
down 0.550 cent at 132.175 cents per pound. The spot June
contract, which expires on Thursday, crept up 0.500 cent to
finish at 136.800 cents.
CME August feeder cattle settled down 1.100 cents at
170.725 cents per pound, the lowest since June 16, amid ongoing
pressure from volatility in the spot-corn futures market.
Lean hog futures were down, as traders adjusted their
positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
quarterly Hogs and Pigs report due Wednesday after markets
close.
CME most-active August lean hog futures settled down
0.250 cent at 103.575 cents per pound. Front-month July hogs
dropped 0.525 cent to 109.400 cents.
